Lincoln Riley’s USC Scores Major In-State Recruitment Win for Elite WR to Upset Big Ten Rivals

Just months after flipping wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s commitment from Ohio State, Lincoln Riley is back with another major recruiting victory. With Big Ten rivals Oregon and Michigan fighting for the 2027 class WR from Temecula, USC slowly gained momentum and successfully secured his commitment.

The USC Trojans added a key piece to their 2027 class by landing three-star Chaparral wide receiver Eli Woodard. He became the first offensive player in the cycle to commit to the Trojans on his birthday. This was a major setback for Oregon and Michigan since they had invested heavily in trying to bring the Temecula native.

Lincoln Riley is gaining momentum on the 2027 recruiting trail. With just one four-star cornerback commitment, Aaryn Washington, their 2027 class was looking for relevance, but with Woodard’s commitment, they are finally finding their footing. He reportedly had 20 offers in hand from top programs like Oregon, Michigan, and Missouri, yet USC stood out from the others.

“Ever since I stepped foot on campus for the camp, I’ve felt the family environment when I went up there around the building, around the coaches and the players that were there,” Woodard said. “I feel like it had everything as a program. It’s home, and it’s the place I want to be.”

The Trojans initially presented their offer to Woodard last summer after he turned heads at the Rising Stars Camp. His production also caught their attention, as he recorded 51 receptions for 1,070 yards and 17 touchdowns over 12 games, which can be described as elite for a junior wide receiver. He ranks as the No. 72 wide receiver and No. 56 prospect in California, according to 247Sports.

Woodard’s decision to join Lincoln Riley makes perfect sense because he could benefit from it. The USC head coach has built a reputation for developing highly successful NFL receivers, with the list including the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Players like Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane made a massive impact at the highest level at USC under Riley’s guidance. Woodard also had steady communication with Lincoln Riley and wide receivers coach Chad Savage. At USC, he can make an immediate impact, and even the staff is open to versatility.

“They see me playing slots,” Woodard said. “But I can move around—inside and outside. I know; I can play all over the field. I bring everything to the table. Route running, speed, ball skills—I’m very versatile. I can do everything.”

Meanwhile, USC’s recent recruiting win comes with strings attached. That’s because there’s more weight resting on Lincoln Riley’s shoulders.

Lincoln Riley is under immense pressure

Last year, at least 15 head coaches lost their jobs between late September and early December. Now, that chaos created major expectations for the program heading into the 2026 season. CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford listed 25 head coaches to watch before the season, and USC’s Lincoln Riley is at the top of the list.

“There’s pressure coming off a 9-4 finish to make something happen as a (College Football) playoff entrant in 2026,” Crawford said.

Now, Lincoln Riley came into the Trojans with a lot of hype from Oklahoma. His impact was immediate. In 2022, they won 11 games, and quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy, but then, despite the surge, their defensive struggles couldn’t get them into the playoffs. Those struggles showed in the 2023 season, too, when they saw a dip to a 7-5 record, then 7-6 in 2024 and 9-4 in 2025.

The result is four years with no playoff berth. Teams are searching for a coach who can push them into the playoffs just like LSU, which went on to give $91 million to Lane Kiffin. In that situation, keeping a coach without results will be a tough task. It remains to be seen how things turn around for Lincoln Riley and the team in the 2026 season.