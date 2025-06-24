Lincoln Riley’s USC Secures Crucial B1G Support Over Rivals Michigan

Two Big Ten programs, both with an illustrious history attached to them, enter the 2025 season with mounting criticism, after faltering in 2024 in the Big 10. In a sense, both Michigan and USC Trojans’ cases look quite alike. Although Sherrone Moore may get some benefit of the doubt, for being in his second year. On the contrary, for Lincoln Riley, 2025 becomes a make-or-break season. But Sherrone Moore still has his worries, which range from being alleged to be involved in the sign-stealing scandal and the NCAA verdict just a month away. So, if given a choice, who would you realistically pick to take that final leap in 2025?

A similar question was asked to CFB Hall of Famer David Pollack by his co-host on Pollack’s 23rd June podcast. “Which of these traditional powers, you think returns to kind of somewhat glory or takes a step back, would you go to USC or Michigan?” But this wasn’t an easy question for Pollack since both programs have done exceptionally well in 2025, and both have gone to improve their 2025 fortunes with changes in their squad.

D’Anton Lynn’s impact, which we saw last year, will be pivotal as under him, the defense went from 119th in total defense nationally to finishing 77th in 2024. As for recruiting? USC’s 2025 class ranks 15th nationally, improving on their exploits from last year. They also have returning players like Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, and the running back Eli Sanders, who will look to improve their 2024 performances massively. As for Michigan? The signing of Bryce Underwood was a sign enough of their intent to go big in 2025. However, David Pollack chose just one of these two programs to take that leap.

“I like USC, I love what I saw from D’Anton Lynn last year at the DC spot for them, I thought their defense was better than it’s been in years…I think USC is making a leap this year. And I think they won four games in the Big 10 a year ago. I could see them winning at least six this year in the Big 10, and that’s a really good leap,” said David Pollack. But it doesn’t just have to do with the returning talent or their DC’s defensive prowess.

Lincoln Riley, who was earlier criticized for ignoring in-state recruiting, has turned to California again, and the results are spectacular. Their 2026 class is ranked 1st nationally and already has 30 commits with national signing day still 8 months away. Of course, this doesn’t mean they would perform well in 2025, but it’s Riley’s changed attitude that matters, as Pollack said. “Lincoln Riley is building momentum again, which is good. If they can have a good year this year, they can build it again and continue to go to that next level.” But all of this doesn’t mean Michigan is lagging, thanks to Michigan’s immense offseason improvements.

Does Michigan have enough to defy expectations and beat Lincoln Riley?

Last year, Michigan did beat Ohio State, which calmed public opinion for their 8-5 record in the season. Still, now that Sherrone Moore is coming back for his second year as head coach and public opinion will not be so soft as it was probably in 2024. But Moore probably knows that, and that’s why he has assembled a squad with defensive strength, running back depth, and a generational QB in Bryce Underwood. But can Michigan successfully protect its QB?

“Does Michigan have the kind of offensive line that can be a stalwart? That can protect the freshman quarterback in a way that can pave the way for a running game. That can protect him for a passing game; that can, you know, propel a team to a championship level,” asked Sam Webb from CBS Sports. But are the O-line issues still persistent in 2025?

The Wolverines allowed 39 sacks last season and were quite woeful in protecting their QBs. But this year, the team is bringing back Andrew Sprague and Evan Link with experience. Still, since they lost players like Andrew Gentry, Cole Morgan, and Jeffrey Persi to the portal and with no major transfers coming in on the O-line, there may be some doubts about their O-line in 2025. Still, with strategic coaching and a stacked roster, Sherrone Moore might have enough to outsmart Lincoln Riley and defy expectations.