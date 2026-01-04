Kalani Sitake’s BYU In Strong Position to Land Former 4-Star SEC LB for BYU, Per Insider

Essentials Inside The Story The BYU Cougars may have found their next star linebacker.

The Cougars are ranked overall 19th in defense.

BYU has lost its Defensive Coach.

While the BYU Cougars may have ended the 2025 season on a positive note by clinching the Pop-Tarts Bowl, their journey was an uphill battle. Especially with their defense, which currently stands in the overall rankings at 19th place. Ahead of the 2026 season, the locker room requires a linebacker, and it looks like HC Kalani Sitake has already found his guy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ON3’s Pete Nakos recently shared some intel on the Transfer Portal. One of the most sought-after linebackers on the list is Liona Lefau. According to Nakos, the team that is currently in the lead to sign the Texas Longhorn star is BYU.

“The top school to watch in this recruitment is BYU,” Pete Nakos said. “And the Cougars are in a strong position to get a commitment from one of the top linebackers in the transfer portal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

BYU’s locker room is staring down at an LB conundrum. Jack Kelly is graduating, while Isaiah Glasker is mulling over his NFL options. With that, Kalani Sitake does not have a veteran secondary guarding its end zone. Undoubtedly, the head coach will be looking for a seasoned player in the transfer portal, and Lefau does fit the bill.

A former four-star player, Liona Lefau, was among the top defensive players in Hawaii. During his recruitment journey, he saw more than twenty offers, with BYU in the mix as well. Initially, BYU made it to the top eight programs. However, the Texas Longhorns finally won him over.

In the last three seasons, Liona has made a significant impact on the Longhorns roster. He made 21 starts over 41 games during his time at Texas. For Steve Sarkisian’s program, the 2025 campaign has remained far from perfect. While the offense took most of the flak, the defense came off strong. And linebacker Liona Lefau was among the faces that kept the boat afloat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Brigham Young at Arkansas Sep 16, 2023 Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. BYU won 38-31. Fayetteville Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Arkansas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNelsonxChenaultx 20230916_usi_sc6_225

However, in mid-December, reports surfaced that Lefau had not been spotted during team drills and was heading towards the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“After much prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility,” he shared.

It was expected that he would take on a leading role in the 2026 season. That possibility still exists, but not at LSU anymore. Kalani Sitake is in obvious need of a veteran linebacker, and Lefau seems like a guy who checks off every item on Sitake’s LB checklist.

With enough experience in the SEC trenches, Lefau’s merit speaks to his skill set. Since 2024, the Cougars have had a resurgence of sorts, and the head coach is determined not to lose that momentum. However, defensive coordinator Jay Hill is no longer a part of the Cougars’ roster. Will that impact Lefau’s recruiting?

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalani Sitake addresses DC Jay Hill’s departure

The Cougars missed their chance at the playoffs after losing the Big 12 title game. Yet, its defense certainly earned college football’s nod. After being ranked No. 35 (total defense) and earning the No. 21 spot in scoring defense, BYU’s unit terrorized its opponents for weeks. However, with DC Jay Hill’s departure to Michigan, Sitake is determined not to let that defensive prowess fade away.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to Jay Hill for all he’s done for BYU football over the last three years. He’s a great coach, and I wish him the best in his new endeavor,” HC Sitake shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill’s departure has not shaken BYU’s confidence. Coach Hill had been an integral part of the defense. But the Cougars’ defensive machinery still has potential defensive minds waiting for an opportunity.

“We have a lot of quality coaches in our program, and I’m proud of their efforts,” Sitake said. “We’ll make the necessary staff adjustments soon, as we continue to find ways to help our players improve and elevate the success of BYU football.”

So far, we haven’t had any official reaction from Lefau following his transfer portal movement. Albeit, BYU remains a strong contestant in his recruitment.