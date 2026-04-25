Lions Make Aggressive Move for All-Big Ten DE To Save Michigan’s Blushes

The Michigan Wolverines had a very slow day at the 2026 NFL Draft. Not a single Wolverine was drafted in the first round for the first time since 2018. To avoid further embarrassment, the in-state NFL team, the Detroit Lions, snoops in with the 44th pick and saved the day and the program’s reputation by trading up to select All-American DE Derrick Moore.

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The Detroit Lions just pulled off one of the gutsiest moves of the 2026 NFL Draft by trading up to select the Michigan man. Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, known for his “conviction” picks, saw a rapid run on pass-rushers starting early in the second round and refused to be left empty-handed. To move up six spots from pick 50, Detroit sacrificed their second-round slot and an additional fourth-round pick (No. 128).

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The move was a big relief for local fans who were starting to feel a bit embarrassed. While Michigan had zero players taken in the first round, their bitter ops, the Ohio State Buckeyes, completely took over the Pittsburgh draft. In fact, four Buckeyes, Carnell Tate, Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, and Caleb Downs, were all snatched up in the first 11 picks alone.

By the time the Lions traded for Moore, the Buckeyes already had five players (5th player – Kayden McDonald at the 36th pick) off the board. The Wolverines seriously need to reach out personally to their professional older brother team to have their back.

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That being said, Derrick Moore is no less of a player than any DE that has been drafted before him. The former Wolverine just earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors and led the conference with a 17.5% pressure rate. He finished his final year in Ann Arbor with a career-high 10 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

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The biggest storyline here is the reunion of Moore with his former college teammate, Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions have been hunting for a legitimate partner to play opposite Hutchinson for years. It’s going to be a fun year at Ford Field with this “Made in Michigan” duo leading the charge.

However, there are some other Wolverines who could get drafted by the end of the day.

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Wolverines that are potentially getting drafted today (Round 2 and Round 3)

Jaishawn Barham has to be the next best Michigan prospect available after Moore. Barham’s prized for his versatility to play both inside linebacker and on the edge. He entered Day 2 with high interest from teams like the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills. Next in line is Rayshaun Benny, the big man in the middle. He’s great at stopping the other team from moving the ball on the ground. Most experts have him pegged as a solid third-round pick.

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If you’re looking for a sleeper pick, keep an eye on tight end Marlin Klein. The German native took a bet on himself and decided to forgo his senior year for the draft. Even though he’s projected for the late 3rd or early 4th round, Michigan has a huge reputation for producing great pro tight ends lately. Wouldn’t be surprised if someone grabs him before that.

Finally, there’s Jimmy Rolder and the kicker, Dominic Zvada. Rolder is one of the most overlooked linebackers. A team needing depth could reach for him late in the third. As for Zvada, he’s one of the best kickers in college football, but since teams rarely draft kickers early, he’ll probably have to wait a little longer. It’s a bit of a nail-biter for Michigan fans this year, but plenty of Wolverines are still about to go pro.