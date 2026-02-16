“Living a Better Life Than Me”: Deion Sanders Eldest Son Left Jealous by Family Member

There was a time when it seemed like Shilo Sanders was the most neglected member of Coach Prime’s clan. After Coach Prime welcomed his first grandson, Snow, Shilo started complaining more about how they used his trust fund to build a playground for Snow. But now it seems like the 2-year-old is actually living a better life than the other Sanders’ boys. And this time it’s Coach Prime’s eldest son, Deion Jr., aka Bucky, landing with a jealous accusation.

As part of their 100-year tour, the Harlem Globetrotters faced their longtime rivals, the Washington Generals. Deiondra took 2-year-old Snow to the game. Snow stood at center court with his mom as the crowd watched and cameras flashed. He gripped a basketball that looked bigger than his face. Deiondra posted the photos on her X with the caption, “Took my baby to see the Harlem Globetrotters today! He loved it!”

Bucky took notice of the post and quickly reposted it with a sarcastic caption saying, “Bro living a better life than me.”

The moment raised a lot of laughs as Coach Prime’s eldest son was caught red-handed being jealous of his nephew. And the moment itself was so adorable; it was as if Snow himself was enough to take down the Washington Generals all by himself. On top of that, he sincerely showed his support to the team by wearing an all-white t-shirt, army pants, and the Globetrotters headband. His t-shirt read, “Lover Boy.”

Indeed, he is. The 2-year-old can literally steal all your thunder, and you wouldn’t even know. And that’s exactly why Uncle Bucky becomes insecure about the little one. Bucky does not leave a chance to tease Snow. Back in December, when the Sanders family was celebrating the holidays, Deion’s daughter, Deiondra, tried to encourage Snow to sing the ‘Jingle Bell’ melody. She held the mic for Snow, but he didn’t sing. Bucky did not skip a beat as he started booing the 2-year-old. Moreover, he also had some interesting commands for his dog.

“Theodore, Theodore, get him [Snow] off the stage. Get him off, Theodore,” said Bucky. Snow, visibly frightened, walked away. But the booing didn’t stop. Bucky even zoomed in on his face while he booed harder.

But this wasn’t an everyday thing for Bucky to be jealous of his only nephew. Two years ago, when Snow was born, Bucky shared a very special moment with him. Coach Prime’s ex-wife, Carolyne Chambers, shared a touching photo of her son lifting his baby nephew, Snow, into the air.

Chambers captioned the moment by saying, “Snow loves his Uncle Ossacin.” And many other moments surfaced on the internet of Bucky and Snow spending time together, with Bucky holding him close. One of those times was posted, and Deiondra captioned it saying, “Uncle OSSACIN in full effect.”

The love is evident with a mix of jealousy. Speaking of which, there was one other time when Sanders Jr. blamed the little guy for everything that was going wrong with Colorado.

Bucky blames Snow for Colorado’s losses

After Colorado started 3–4 in 2025, critics blamed the team’s performance, the coaching decisions, and whatnot. But Deion Sanders Jr. pointed all his fingers towards Snow. The 2-year-old had attended almost all the Colorado games. And truth be told, after almost every game, the entire Sanders clan was pretty disappointed with the team. But during the funny family moment caught on video, Bucky held Snow in his arms and blamed him with utmost seriousness.

Bucky legit looked him in the eye and said, “No! You’re not coming to the game, Snow. Every game you come to, we lose. We lose every game you at bro.”

It was as if Bucky was all convinced that Snow is the root cause of all the problems. But Snow’s mother, Deiondra, wouldn’t tolerate her son’s disrespect. She jumped in on Snow’s defense. “No, y’all lost the game when he wasn’t there. It’s not Snow, Deiondra said. “Say ‘It’s not me, uncle.’”

However, Bucky wouldn’t give up. He kept blaming him. That’s when the head of the family, Coach Prime, provided his bit.

“I hate to ban my only grandchild,” Deion said with a laugh. “I don’t really believe in the superstitions and all like that. But when I saw it, I thought it was humorous when Bucky goes to Snow, you know, “You got to go, dog.”

At the end of the day, the Sanders family knows Snow isn’t responsible for dropped passes or missed tackles. The lighthearted exchange was simply their way of finding humor amid a challenging 3-4 start to the season.