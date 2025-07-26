LaNorris Sellers Snubbed & Arch Manning Stuns as Joel Klatt Names Top 3 SEC QBs

Joel Klatt has been diving deep into the 2025 college football season. And well, he’s not shy about picking his favorites based on solid reasons. Take Clemson, for example. Klatt’s buying into the Tigers’ potential this year. Why? Because Dabo Swinney has established a resilient culture that’s set to push. Then there’s Texas, a team Klatt is watching closely, especially with Arch Manning stepping in as their full-time starting quarterback. Speaking of quarterbacks, Klatt didn’t stop at teams. He dropped his list of the top 3 SEC QBs.

Leading the pack is Arch Manning from Texas. Next on Klatt’s list is Garrett Nussmeier, an SEC transfer poised to shake things up. Then there’s DJ Lagway from Florida, a name that might surprise some. Klatt’s approach isn’t just about raw stats; it’s about leadership, potential, and how well these quarterbacks fit their teams’ schemes.

“I think Arch [Manning], and in particular because he’s got Sark [Steve Sarkisian] with him,” Klatt stated on the Next Round podcast. “If I had to take one from the SEC, I would take Arch Manning. I think my second would be Nuss [Garrett Nussmeier] at LSU. My third, and this might be a set, and I’m just going to bet on the come here. I think [DJ] Lagway. Over Sellers.”

It’s a well-founded hype, but each comes with unique strengths and challenges that shape their worthiness of the spotlight. The young Manning carries a massive legacy but, more importantly, has shown the calm confidence and poise likened to Vince Young by former Texas head coach Mack Brown. His ability to lead a robust Texas offense, combined with his skill set that blends arm talent and athleticism, projects him as a legitimate star in the making.

Manning’s challenge will be living up to the intense comparisons and immediately impacting a tough opening schedule. That includes a game against the defending champs, Ohio State. Still, analysts, including Kirk Herbstreit, are earmarking him as a 2025 Heisman contender, underscoring why Klatt’s top vote makes sense.

Next up is Garrett Nussmeier of LSU. Scouts often consider him a bit more under-the-radar, but he appears to have the credentials to back up his hype. After he threw 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in a strong 2024 season, Nussmeier is poised to build on his performance as a full-time starter in his fifth college year. That said, some issues, such as ball protection and interceptions (12 picks last season), and occasional inconsistency in big games, temper his ceiling.

LSU’s defense and wide receiver corps improvements will be vital for his success. And if the team gels, Nussmeier could help LSU make a playoff push. Still, skepticism remains due to LSU’s middling recent success with QBs under coach Brian Kelly and the challenging SEC slate ahead. Lastly, there is DJ Lagway of the Florida Gators, which is a bit of a shocker because what did LaNorris Sellers ever do to Joel Klatt? Lagway is seen as the wild card in Klatt’s list. The guy is capable of stealing games with his playmaking, especially in high-pressure moments.

His progress was hit with a roadblock during spring practice by a shoulder injury he’s been managing since high school. But the good news is, Lagway himself has been downplaying the injury fears with a bit of humor. He told reporters at SEC Media Days that “he doesn’t have a prosthetic arm” and is feeling “ready to go.” Head coach Billy Napier has been optimistic, too. He confirms that Lagway is on schedule with his recovery and should be able to throw fully in time for fall practice and the season start. In short, Lagway’s shoulder injury raised some early offseason doubts. But the quarterback’s attitude, recovery progress, and the coaching staff’s confidence all suggest he’s ready to light it up in 2025.

Why LaNorris Sellers falls just short of the elite QB club

Joel Klatt’s decision to rank South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers eighth on his 2025 quarterback list instead of placing him in the top three. It primarily reflects a mix of high praise tempered by specific reservations about his game. “I was just impressed,” Klatt said on the Next Round podcast. “A lot of people go to Sellers. I don’t disagree with you. I think Florida’s going to be good.”

Klatt respects Sellers. He calls him a “huge” and “really tough to bring down” quarterback, praising his size at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds and labeling him a “dynamic athlete.” Sellers stands out as one of the hardest QBs in the country to sack, routinely escaping pressure and extending plays, which Klatt highlights as a major strength.

Moreover, Sellers had a breakout second half of the 2024 season. When he helped South Carolina win six straight games, it was a testament to his growing impact and potential. However, the key reason Sellers doesn’t crack the top five seems to come down to areas for development. And primarily his passing consistency and ball security. Klatt points out that while Sellers has all the physical tools, he needs to “grow and develop as a passer” to truly become elite. The implication is that Sellers’ potential ceiling is very high. And possibly All-SEC caliber, but he hasn’t yet fully reached that level.

Contextually, Klatt’s top three list includes QBs who have demonstrated either more polished passing abilities or higher immediate upside in his view. Klatt also acknowledges the tough schedule South Carolina faces, which may affect Sellers’ chances to shine consistently in 2025. Despite that, he strongly believes Sellers has the talent and work ethic to continue climbing and make a major impact. And not just because of physicality, but a growing command of the offense.