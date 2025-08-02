Longtime College Football Announcer Takes a Dig at Paul Finebaum After Getting Irked by His Show

Every college football fan knows the power of a well-timed hot take, but if there’s one show that turns those takes into a spectator sport, it’s The Paul Finebaum Show. Flip on your radio or open the latest social feed, and you’ll find a call-in circus where impassioned fans, outrageous debates, and wild “fan feuds” often steal the spotlight. For the casual listener, it’s irresistible theater; for hardcore loyalists? Sometimes it’s emotional whiplash, courtesy of callers ready to roast, boast, and, occasionally, post the receipts on social.

All this sound and fury has long fueled Finebaum’s brand of must-hear radio, but it’s got even seasoned insiders taking a second look at the line between fun and frenzy. But just how much is too much when the “voice of the fan” becomes the main act? Tim Brando, a fixture in college football commentary, recently threw down a candid thread about the show’s signature style.

He begins, “I occasionally still enjoy @Finebaum, but not when ‘Fan Feuds’ and ridiculous statements different fans are meant to hurt others that take part in his show, and it happens a lot. It’s been the calling card of Paul’s great success through the years.” It’s a truth any longtime listener could point to: the give-and-take on Finebaum invites chaos, sparks real animosity, but also builds the character and legend of the show.

Brando acknowledges it’s entertainment gold but hints at the emotional toll: “So, guess we deal with it as part of the entertainment. Giving fans a ‘voice’ is a good thing, until it’s not.” If you’ve ever yelled back at your car stereo or cringed as fans pile on their rivals, this hits close to home.

Yet, it’s not just bickering that makes Finebaum’s show tick. Drop the “fan feud” dial for a moment, and there’s insight you won’t find anywhere else. Brando continued his critique by highlighting a moment of substance when Finebaum recently hosted On3sports founder Shannon Terry.

He wrote, “Don’t get me wrong, many of their noteworthy personalities are his show’s bedrock. Today he spoke to @ShannonTerry, the Founder of @On3sports, and it was thought-provoking and on point. CFB fans and Hoops as well are consistently short-changed. Terry, who clearly cares or @On3 wouldn’t be where it is, made salient points throughout.” That’s where Finebaum’s platform shines brightest, when sharp minds like Terry break down the state of college sports, chimney sweeping the signal out of the static, and offering fans a deeper understanding beyond the rant du jour.

Still, the question lingers for every college football diehard: Does the spectacle help grow the game, or just fuel division for the sake of drama? Finebaum’s genius may be in curating both sides, the wild “fan feud” free-for-alls that make you wince and laugh, and the interviews that teach, inform, and occasionally challenge the very fans who tune in for a bit of self-inflicted outrage. It’s a precarious balance, one that Brando’s tweet makes personal.

If you ask most, including Brando, the entertainment is undeniable, but it comes with a cost of real emotional stakes and not just scoreboard banter. Maybe that’s the brilliance of Finebaum and his greatest critics alike: they keep us coming back, debating, sometimes fuming, but always listening for what might happen next. In the world of college football talk, that’s all part of the show.

Paul Finebaum’s no-nonsense take on Big Ten scheduling

Paul Finebaum is the guy who pierces every balloon of optimism with a needle of blunt reality, especially when it comes to scheduling. If last week’s targets were SMU and Rhett Lashlee, this week he upped the ante by going after the Big Ten, sparing no feelings for coaches like Curt Cignetti and Bret Bielema. Whether you love him or love to hate him, there’s no denying that Finebaum’s takedown tour is must-see TV (or radio, or podcast).

The latest stop on his tour? Penn State. Finebaum talked about the Nittany Lions’ upcoming 2025 schedule, calling it “the most embarrassing schedule this year that I have ever seen.” Considering Penn State’s aspirations as a Big Ten title contender and College Football Playoff hopeful, he suggested the Nittany Lions owe it to themselves to play tougher non-conference opponents, pointing to programs like LSU, Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame, and Ohio State for their “strongly” scheduled games. “Look at LSU and Clemson, or Miami and Notre Dame. Even Ohio State is hosting the Longhorns on its turf,” Finebaum said, underscoring the contrast. His point: Penn State’s slate, including home games versus Nevada, FIU, and Villanova, doesn’t measure up to the national standards expected to prepare a team for playoff contention.

What sets Finebaum’s critiques apart is their sharp consistency and his willingness to revisit tough topics regularly. His brutal honesty has turned his segments into viral moments, but also frank conversations about the realities of college football scheduling and respect among conferences. As Tim Brando recently said about Finebaum’s style, his unabashed takedowns push coaches, programs, and fans alike to confront uncomfortable truths, like the challenges Penn State faces with its schedule, and his broadcasts continue to influence how fans view the college football landscape.