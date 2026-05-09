Longtime Michigan State Spartans football Coach Who Worked Under Nick Saban Dies, Program Pays Tribute

Michigan State is mourning the passing of a revered figure in CFB coaching, with a career spanning over 50 years. Morris Watts, the legendary QB whisperer who coached for the Spartans in three separate stints, passed away on May 7 at the age of 88. The program paid a tribute in a statement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We mourn the passing of former longtime coach Morris Watts. Watts served as our offensive coordinator from 1986-90, 1992-94, and 1999-2002 and as interim head coach in 2002,” wrote Michigan State Football on X this Saturday. “We send our deepest condolences to the Watts family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Watts’ journey took him across the map of college football, his heart often returned to MSU. In 1986, Watts arrived in East Lansing as the OC and QBs coach under George Perles. At the time, his future boss Nick Saban was the defensive coordinator. During this stint, the Spartans won two Big Ten titles in 1987 and 1990.

After a brief one-year departure to coach in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Watts returned to Michigan State in 1992 and served as assistant head coach, OC, and QBs coach. But his second stint ended in 1994. Finally, he was hired by Nick Saban as an OC during the latter’s third year at Michigan State. The team finished 10-2 in the 1999 season with a #7 national ranking. Watts’ offense averaged 31.5 PPG, the highest since 1978 in the school’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Saban left for LSU, Watts continued as the OC under Bobby Williams. He even served as an interim head coach for three games when Williams was fired in 2022.

Watts had a unique gift for mentoring QBs, turning raw talent into NFL-caliber starters. He was credited with mentoring numerous MSU QBs, including Tony Banks, Jim Miller, and Jeff Smoker. In addition, he coached QBs for the Birmingham Stallions and worked with notable pro players, including Vinny Testaverde. During his coaching tenure, he served Indiana, LSU, Kansas, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Mississippi State, and Central Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, the longtime MSU coach officially retired after finishing his career as the OC at Texas Southern. But for his “southern drawl” and genuine care for those he coached, former players and colleagues will always remember him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Michigan State coach’s football legacy

Morris Watts’ legacy was defined by the stability and values he brought to the place where he spent decades. During his three stints at Michigan State, he acted as a bridge across different coaching regimes. At 77, he expressed that he stayed in coaching not for the title but because he felt he was still contributing to the growth of young men and the programs he served.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before picking up the whistle, Watts was a productive RB for Tulsa from 1958 to 1960. In 1965, he began his first college job at Drake, serving as the OC and coach for QBs and WRs. From 1973 to 1981, he spent time at Indiana, during which he directed the offense and mentored notable players like QB Tim Clifford.

Following his passing, members of the Spartan community repeatedly described him as a “genuinely great guy” and a “great man.”