Longtime NFL & College Football Assistant Coach Passes Away at 64

Having spent decades building his coaching legacy, Frank Gansz Jr. took over the same SMU special-teams job his father once held, two years after his death. But coaching was never his first choice. He dreamed of becoming a Marine pilot until poor eyesight ended that path, leading him back to his family’s football legacy and a coaching career of his own.

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After decades of honoring his father’s legacy while forging his own, the 64-year-old ‘Football Lifer’ has now passed away. Darrin Chiaverini, the Northeastern State football head coach, broke the heartbreaking news over the weekend.

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“Frankie’ was one of the best coaches and teachers I have been around in my career. I was his assistant (at UCLA) in 2009, and I enjoyed every day being around Coach Gansz!” Chiaverini wrote on X. “He taught you about more than football…he taught you about life! I will forever miss you, ‘Frankie’…Love you always for everything you did for our family and who you were as a person! Rest in paradise.”

Known to many as ‘Frankie,’ the veteran coach most recently served as the special teams coordinator for the St. Louis Battlehawks during the 2026 UFL season. Under head coach Ricky Proehl, the team finished 6-4 and reached the semifinals.

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He began his football journey as a defensive back at The Citadel, graduating in 1985 with a degree in history. Two years later, he entered coaching as a graduate assistant at Kansas in 1987. That stint marked the beginning of a remarkable career that later took him to Pittsburgh, the Army, Houston, UCLA, and SMU.

It was only a matter of time before the NFL recognized the talent Gansz Jr. possessed. After spending time with the Oakland Raiders during the 1998-99 period, Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil realized it was time for Gansz Jr. to take up the same mantle his legendary father, Frank Gansz Sr., had once carried in Kansas City.

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“I wanted (Frank Jr.),” Vermeil told The Kansas City Star in 2001. “There won’t ever be another Frank Gansz coaching special teams, OK? We’re very smart to allow Frank Jr. to be Frank Jr. I see the intensity, the voice command, the demanding style, the attention to detail.”

His father, Frank Gansz Sr., was a revered NFL special teams coach and former Kansas City Chiefs head coach who won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams. Vermeil, who worked closely with Gansz Sr., once called him “the finest football coach ever.”

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The then-head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs knew what kind of talent Gansz Jr. possessed and entrusted him with the team, and the younger Gansz certainly did the opportunity justice.

Under his guidance, the Chiefs led the NFL in both punt return average and kickoff return average in 2003. Dante Hall set a franchise record with 2,446 combined net return yards that season. After spending five years with the Chiefs, he moved on to the Baltimore Ravens.

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Beyond the NFL, Gansz Jr. also coached in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018 and later worked in spring football with the Tampa Bay Vipers, Tampa Bay Bandits, and Memphis Showboats.

The way he coached was different, something everyone who knew him closely understood. According to them, no one could ever replace the way he managed things.

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There will never be another Frank Gansz Jr.

Unlike many coaches who relied heavily on statistics and past game data, Gansz Jr. incorporated history lessons into his training, often blending historical battles with coaching lessons so his players understood what they needed to do and what they needed to avoid.

“Frank was old school in the best sense of the word. He was a student of the game, passionate about his craft and deeply respected by his peers and players. With a remarkable ability to bridge generations, Gansz delivered a message that blended his love of history with his love of football, using lessons from the past to shape how his teams prepared for the present,” UFL president and CEO Russ Brandon wrote on X.

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Back in February, he was hired as the Battlehawks’ dedicated special teams coordinator under head coach Ricky Proehl. As soon as he took the job, he made sure his players were among the very best in the league.

Ryan Sanborn earned recognition after averaging 43.7 yards on 31 punts, Sean Fresch led the UFL with 340 punt-return yards, while Gary Jennings Jr. amassed 441 kick-return yards and 16 special-teams tackles.

At the end of the season, the Battlehawks led all UFL clubs with seven All-UFL selections, tying a league record. In his very first year with the team, Frank Gansz Jr. showcased exactly what he was capable of. His coaching methods were different, combining strictness with a sense of calm, as former Chiefs player James Dunn described.

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“Frank was a Good Coach, and he always showed Love in how he treated the guys,” former Chiefs player James Dunn wrote on X. “Many days, he gave me a morning meeting pass, saying, ‘JD, I don’t need you in the early mornings, only on Friday Nights; you already know what to do.’ Dang. Rest easy, my Brother, Frankie G Jr.”

Wherever he went, Frank Gansz Jr. left a mark that could never be faded or replaced. He made sure he remained at the pinnacle of his craft, leaving behind a legacy few could ever match.