Longtime Virginia Tech Leader Who Oversaw a $200M Plan for James Franklin’s Huskies Steps Down From His Position

Virginia Tech’s future took a major hit after its president, Tim Sands, announced his departure after 12 years in office. He has held this position since 2014, and, per his contract, he was set to run the program until 2027, but then he decided it was time to transition from his role and left James Franklin’s program in search of a new leader.

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In his letter to “Hokies everywhere,” he reflected on his leadership and the time he spent with the program.

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“There is no better role in higher education than to serve as the president of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University,” Sands said. “Stewarding Virginia Tech as president has been the most fulfilling experience of my career.”

Sands’ work was mainly focused on expanding the university’s reach and making its presence solid in the Washington, D.C. area. No wonder he did it perfectly, as under him the number of students joining the university increased by 30 percent, with applications going up by 200 percent. The university also spent much more money on research, with a 70 percent increase in research funding, and the money grew from $800 million to more than $2 billion.

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With the surge, Virginia Tech spent a lot of money on sports. This includes hiring head coach James Franklin and planning to spend more than $200 million on athletics in the coming years. The timing is notably ironic. Just days before Sands’2026 resignation announcement, Franklin appeared on the ACC Network to emphasize how crucial administrative alignment remains for the program’s rebuild.

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“There has to be alignment in everything that’s with the rector, which is what the chair of our board is called,” James Franklin said on Inside Access. “The president of the university, the athletic director, and the head coach have to be in alignment, but then there also has to be visual alignment. It’s got to feel aligned throughout the entire building. So we got a lot of work to do. We’re using those resources.”

Now, the real deal behind this move is still not known, but with Sands’ statement, it seems like a smooth transition. His ability to fund this athletic revival stemmed from his broader institutional success. By expanding the university’s footprint, including the Alexandria Innovation Campus, and boosting the endowment by 185 percent, Sands built the financial foundation required to support a premium football program. But his contributions didn’t just stop at that; he worked tirelessly towards the university’s athletics and made sure they got every benefit they deserved.

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Tim Sands’ major move toward Virginia Tech’s athletic development

Tim Sands always held his ground strongly when it came to the university’s future, as he effectively handled challenges related to government policies. One issue was a proposed rule regarding research funding from the National Institutes of Health, which could reduce the amount of money allocated to universities. In a February 2025 letter, he warned that this could cause a $13 million loss for Virginia Tech.

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“I don’t comment too often on things that could be regarded as political,” Sands said. “But the reality is this one had a direct impact on the institution.”

Then, when a student asked him why he “bends his knees” in front of US President Donald Trump’s rule, Sands didn’t dodge the question but followed a neutral tone to answer it.

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“We have to stay our course and stay down the middle and do what we can to accomplish our goals,” Sands said.

Apart from this, as president, Tim Sands guided the university during the COVID-19 pandemic. He not only managed the situation on campus but also utilized the knowledge and skills of the university’s scientists, researchers, and labs to address healthcare needs across the state. Now, it will be interesting to see who takes over the role for Virginia Tech. and takes the team to the same heights as Sands did.