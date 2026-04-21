“Look Like My Stepmother”: Coach Prime’s Son Shilo Teases Karrueche Tran Lookalike

While Deion Sanders keeps choosing his favorite child among his five, Coach Prime’s fans know full well which one inherited their father’s hilarious genes. And without any doubt, it’s Shilo. The former Colorado safety now has a knack for going viral online. Sometimes, it involves joking about his father. This time, Coach Prime’s Karrueche Tran is Shilo’s target.

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In a video shared on X, Shilo Sanders can be seen talking to a girl. However, it’s not a regular chat. The first time he sees her, Shilo says the oddest thing.

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“You look like my stepmother.” Laughing, he said, “When I saw you, I was like, ‘What are you doing here?’” He even wondered if he was imagining things, but the resemblance was uncanny: the girl looked strikingly like Karrueche Tran.

Coach Prime and Tran made their relationship public last season, and since then, Shilo has become the unofficial correspondent for it. Last Christmas, he even jokingly called out his father for buying everything for his girlfriend and leaving him out.

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“Everything says Ms. K on here… she has so much stuff! What if all this is just for her, and I didn’t get anything?” Shilo said as he showed fans a glimpse of Sanders’ household ahead of Christmas. And that wasn’t all. Shilo also teased him for going all soft on Tran after he found out that Deion Sanders had traveled for 2 hours to meet his girlfriend’s parents.

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Now, we regularly see Shilo on streams after his NFL career didn’t pan out last year. He went undrafted and was signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay. However, he was released after getting into a brawl during a preseason game against the Bills. At the moment, Shilo has no plans to return to the gridiron.

The Karrueche Tran-lookalike wasn’t the only viral video from Shilo this week. Another video has Shilo hilariously imitating his father in front of a small crowd. Slipping into character, he joked, “Check me out on Instagram; I’m Prime Time.” The moment quickly turned even funnier when a woman laughed and told him, “You look exactly like him.”

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Fully committed to the act, Shilo doubled down, replying, “Baby, you know who I am? I’m Prime Time. Baby, I got five kids.” The playful impersonation hit its peak when the woman cheekily asked, “Where is Karrueche Tran at?” a comment that left Shilo in tears of laughter, perfectly capping off the lighthearted moment.

Deion Sanders is looking good again

Coach Prime is back in good health after recovering from blood clots at the start of the year, which raised serious concerns for his health again. Sanders lost almost 14 pounds during the ordeal, but has since gained some weight and looks like his old self.

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“Look a little younger, a little more spry, a little more energetic,” Sanders said of himself. “I’m happy, man. It did change my outlook on certain things in life. I believe I enjoy life more.”

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In the spring of this season, he took a vacation to St. Croix with his girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, and they were allegedly looking at a place to live together. They have been romantically involved since 2025. Tran made her first official appearance in a video posted while Sanders was in the hospital, explaining his cancer diagnosis and upcoming surgery.