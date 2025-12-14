Looming Concern for CJ Carr as Marcus Freeman’s Next Notre Dame QB Does the Unthinkable

CJ Carr won a coin-flip quarterback battle over Kenny Minchey back in August. Then he went out and proved Marcus Freeman right. Minchey, who saw the writing on the wall, entered the transfer portal earlier this month. But for Carr, the competition is not over yet. Because Notre Dame’s 4-star quarterback signee just did something that should worry him just a little bit.

Noah Grubbs just delivered one of the most clutch performances you’ll see at any level of football. Lake Mary was trailing Vero Beach 27-21, and only seconds remained in the Florida 7A state championship game. Grubbs launched a Hail Mary that was tipped, caught by Barrett Schultz, and lateraled to Tavarius Brundidge for the game-tying touchdown.

After the extra point, Lake Mary had its first state championship in program history. Grubbs had cemented his status as someone who absolutely refuses to lose. This wasn’t some fluke either. Grubbs threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns despite getting picked off three times by Florida State signee Jordan Crutchfield. He completed 23 of 34 passes in the semifinal win over Venice. This was the same team that had embarrassed Lake Mary in last year’s championship game.

This is what Carr should be concerned about. Grubbs is a consensus 4-star recruit and a top-10 quarterback in the 2026 class. He’s not some project that needs years of development. He’s coming to South Bend ready to compete immediately. The parallels to Carr’s own situation are impossible to ignore.

Carr was supposed to sit behind Minchey, learn the system, maybe get some garbage time reps, and then take over down the road. Instead, he won the job in camp because Freeman and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock saw something special in his ability to create explosive plays downfield.

What’s to stop Grubbs from doing the exact same thing to Carr? The Lake Mary signal-caller just proved he can engineer fourth-quarter comebacks against elite competition. He can lead a team to improbable victories and deliver in the most pressure-packed moments imaginable.​

While Carr had a solid season overall, there were definitely some bumps along the way. Sources around the program during fall camp indicated the quarterback competition “could have gone either way.” Some people actually favored Minchey at various points. Carr won the job partly because of his big-play ability, but also because Freeman simply had to “trust my gut” on the decision. That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement that screams “untouchable franchise quarterback.” If Carr stumbles at all next season, Grubbs will be standing right there with a state championship ring and nothing to lose.​

Notre Dame fans should absolutely be thrilled about landing Grubbs. He’s the only Power Four recruit on Lake Mary’s entire roster. And he just carried them to a title. But if you’re CJ Carr, that Hail Mary touchdown should serve as a wake-up call. Because Noah Grubbs is absolutely him, and he’s coming for that starting spot.​

Heisman hype means there’s no room to slip

Of course, all this talk about Noah Grubbs breathing down his neck comes with a massive caveat. CJ Carr isn’t just some guy trying to hold onto a job. ESPN just named him to their way-too-early 2026 Heisman Trophy candidate list, which is both a blessing and a curse.

The expectations in South Bend are now sky-high after Carr put together one of the most impressive debut seasons by a Notre Dame quarterback in decades. He threw at least one touchdown in each of his first 12 starts. He became the first Irish player to accomplish that feat since Everett Golson back in 2012-14. His 24 passing touchdowns are tied for the most in the first 12 starts by a Notre Dame quarterback since 1966. With Jeremiyah Love likely heading to the NFL, Carr is going to be “the guy” for this offense in 2026.

But the Heisman hype is double edged sword. Being on the Heisman radar means CJ Carr has legitimate star potential and can do wonders. But it also means that he cannot slip up. Moreover, without Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, and Malachi Toney, there would be a lot of shortage of proven weapons. All of that means Carr has to be more accurate, a better decision-maker, and more efficient. If Carr comes out flat in 2026, Marcus Freeman might not hesitate to make changes.