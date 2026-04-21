Lorenzo Styles Jr. Gets Major Boost That Puts Him in Rare Company Ahead of NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is just three sleeps away. Every year, there’s that one prospect who starts off as an outsider looking in, then suddenly jumps into the spotlight once the Combine or RAS numbers hit. Last season, it was Darien Porter out of Iowa State. This year, it’s none other than top 10 draft pick’s younger brother, Lorenzo Styles Jr.

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The word is, Lorenzo scored a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) out of a perfect 10.00, Bruce Feldman’s freak-list caliber. To put that in perspective, out of over 3,075 cornerbacks who have been tested since 1987 (nearly 40 years), he ranks 5th overall in the cornerback department.

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The big reason for such a high score is his speed. At the scouting combine over in Indiana last month, he clocked a 4.27-second 40-yard dash. That’s the fastest time a safety has recorded at the combine in over two decades, since 2003. This time is also the fastest ever recorded by an Ohio State player in combine history.

He also had a 39-inch vertical jump and a lightning-quick 1.49-second 10-yard split. When you run that fast and have good mobility, it’s only fair to see teams take a flyer on you.

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What makes this even crazier is that Lorenzo is still relatively new to the defensive side of the ball. He spent his first two years at Notre Dame as a standout wide receiver before transferring to Ohio State in 2023 and switching to defensive back to join his brother, Sonny Styles. At Irish, he was their second-leading receiver in both 2021 and 2022.

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The biggest issue with Lorenzo Styles Jr. is that he is still very new to playing defense. There are plenty of errors in his tackling technique and a lack of defensive instincts. During the 2025 season, he recorded a relatively high missed tackle rate of 15.9%.

Despite his world-class straight-line speed, scouting reports from Steelers Depot point to “average hip flexibility.” This makes it difficult for him to flip and run or change direction quickly in man coverage. The good news is, it can be worked out. NFL teams know he was a pretty good wide receiver for the first two years of his career, so they wouldn’t mind taking a worthwhile risk.

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Where does he get drafted?