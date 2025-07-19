Losing Family Member to Cancer, Dabo Swinney Takes Major Initiative as Wife Avoids Risk of Same Disease

After more than 20 years of being a head coach at Death Valley, Dabo Swinney has become the face of Clemson. More importantly, Clemson has become a way of life for Swinney. “He has had to fight for everything and has never been given anything. That’s what has made him so successful,” his former Alabama teammate, Jay Baker, told ESPN. Leading the Tigers to title after title, fans love him as much as he loves Clemson. Throughout this long stay, however, Dabo Swinney led a crucial community event that was spurred after a tragic loss.

Clemson fans’ love for their head coach also extends to his family. Kathleen Swinney, Swinney’s wife, is heart-warmingly called the First Lady of Clemson Football; that’s how highly she’s regarded. She’s given Dabo three beautiful kids, and what makes her more special is her relentless fight to raise awareness against cancer. The couple grew up together and knew each other’s families well. That’s why, when Lisa Lamb, Dabo’s sister-in-law, passed away due to breast cancer, Kathleen made it her life’s mission to raise awareness and help fight cancer. Lisa was 49 and left behind two sons when she died.

Dabo and Kathleen Swinney began Dabo’s All-In Foundation, which supports cancer research and “raise awareness of critical education and health issues” for everyone in South Carolina. The coach is extending help to women by starting a Ladies Clinic, which also helps raise money to fight breast cancer. Swinney’s new DC, Tom Allen, shared a video from the clinic, marking its success. “What a special, special cause. So many people benefitting from the opportunities us to come together, raise money, and fight breast cancer,” he said.

The Swinneys’ hard work has paid off. The funds have piled in ever since the All-In foundation began in 2008. This March, Dabo Swinney marked the major milestone of $13 million given away in donations. Breast cancer hit even closer to home for Dabo Swinney, because Kathleen was a carrier of the BRCA gene mutation. It made her 89% more prone to cancer. She made a decision that truly makes her live up to her First Lady title. During the middle of the 2005 season, just one year after Swinney took the HC job, Kathleen underwent a double mastectomy to reduce the risk of her getting cancer. She followed it up with hysterectomy too, to avoid ovarian cancer.

Lisa’s passing pushed the Swinneys to take up such a daunting initiative, but it’s one that has enriched the lives of countless women. Cancer remains one of Dabo Swinney’s most advocated causes, and even has a special gameday tradition to raise awareness against breast cancer.

Dabo Swinney honors raises breast cancer awareness through a special tradition

Death Valley is bathed in swathes of orange and purple on game days to support the tigers. However, the iconic colors make way for pink to be the hero in one game of the season. Personnel caps, player tapes, gloves, pompoms – all go pink to honor Swinney’s advocacy for breast cancer awareness. Dabo himself walked out in a pink suit once, on one such game day. “I think it’s huge because it shows people that they care, that they’re not alone,” Swinney told WLOS. “There’s wind that gets put in people’s sails when they see generosity or just support.”

It’s also a way for the Swinneys to remember Lisa, who succumbed to her second bout of cancer. She was only 42. She passed away in 2014. For a good six months after that tragic event, Swinney still kept the texts she sent to him. Sometimes, they would make him smile. “We all have a journey and we have to deal with what comes our way. Then, when you’re a family member, you have to come alongside and you go through that with them,” he said. Because of how closely they grew up, Dabo also regards her as an elder sister. On those special game days, the call is for everyone to “pink out.” Even the basketball program observes this practice.

Today, Lisa’s memory lives on in the countless lives benefiting from these clinics. Annually, the Dabo Swinney Ladies Clinic sees a lot of footfall, and the family helps give back to the community in such a good way. This is an initiative that brings family and community together for Dabo and Kathleen Swinney, who continue to help so many women around Clemson.