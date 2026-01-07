“Lost Cause”: $7.2M Nebraska Donor Gives Up on Matt Rhule & Co. After Kenny Minchey Saga

Kenny Minchey was going to the savior at Nebraska. However, the QB changed his mind and decided on Kentucky just one day after committing to Nebraska. That wasn’t just one recruit slipping away. For one Nebraska booster, the frustration is getting deeper, and this fight is starting to feel unwinnable. After back-to-back 7–6 seasons, the Huskers feel like they’re right back where they started.

“You’re scrolling to see what optimism there could be with Nebraska. Like, I obviously want us to be a good football team,” said former Cornhuskers LB and $7.2M donor Will Compton in the December 7 episode of Bussin’ with Boys.

But optimism is harder to sell when QB Dylan Raiola is headed for the transfer portal to save his career, Matt Rhule has already fired multiple assistants, and the roster is bleeding depth. Nearly 20 players, including key linemen, defensive backs, and former starters, have already hit the portal, gutting a team that desperately needs bodies in the trenches. For Nebraska, this offseason seems to be more about survival.

“I want Nebraska to win. I want us to get all the best players in the portal. You wrong us, I’m coming after you,” Compton said, capturing the loyalty that keeps people locked in even when the results never seem to change.

However, when players start walking away, recruiting wins disappear suddenly, and the program’s losing streak against ranked opponents has skyrocketed to 29 straight losses since 2016; as a result, loyalty starts to fade away. The Kenny Minchey flip landed on top of months of roster uncertainty and fallout.

“It’s always bothered me. I know it’s always going to continue to happen. I just feel like it’s a… lost cause, “Compton said with a disappointed feeling that nothing ever really changes in Lincoln. What makes it sting even more is the belief that Nebraska should be able to do better.

“Don’t let anyone tell you there aren’t better options out there for Nebraska,” Josh Pate insisted, pointing to the chaos of college football. “This time last year in one of these games that we’re going to break down, Ole Miss and Miami, Ole Miss will start a quarterback that was at Ferris State a year ago… Don’t let anyone tell you there aren’t better options out there for Nebraska.”

In an era where the right evaluation and timing can flip a roster overnight, Nebraska’s struggles feel more about opportunities slipping away. That’s what made the Kenny Minchey flip land so hard.

Another reset in Lincoln

Minchey felt perfect for Lincoln. A blue-chip quarterback, ranked top 10 by Rivals and 247Sports. Instead, Nebraska was left staring at the same question it keeps asking every offseason. TJ Lateef could be the future, but Rhule couldn’t afford to take that chance given how last season ended. And this all came on the heels of losing Dylan Raiola to the transfer portal, another gut punch for a program still trying to climb out of mediocrity after back-to-back 7–6 seasons.

But this time the Huskers didn’t sit still. In less than 24 hours, Nebraska signed a transfer quarterback from UNLV who had just had a breakout season. Anthony Colandrea led UNLV to a 10-win season while throwing for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns, rushing for another 649 yards and 10 touchdowns, and winning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. He has started in 32 games and immediately solidified Nebraska’s credibility at that position.

In the end, Nebraska survived the chaos, but survival isn’t the same as stability. Landing Anthony Colandrea steadies the QB room and gives Matt Rhule a proven, battle-tested option for 2026, yet the bigger issue remains untouched.

