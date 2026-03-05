Lou Holtz’s Death: How Every College Football Figure Mourned Notre Dame Legend

One of America’s most influential voices, a motivator, and a best-selling author, Lou Holtz, passed away on Wednesday at 89. Over his career, the legendary coach led six programs and had a remarkable broadcasting career. Among all his achievements, Notre Dame’s 1988 national championship stands tall. And the current Irish head coach, Marcus Freeman, led the college football figures in paying tribute to Coach Holtz.

“Our relationship meant a lot to me as I admired the values he used to build the foundation of his coaching career: love, trust, and commitment. Lou’s impact at Notre Dame has gone well beyond the football field,” said Freeman.

“He and his wife, Beth, are respected across campus for their generous hearts and commitment to carrying out Notre Dame’s mission of being a force for good. On behalf of the Notre Dame football program, we send our love to Lou’s family, friends and former players, wishing you all comfort and peace during this difficult time.”

For Lou Holtz, getting the ND job was a childhood dream shaped by radio broadcasts of Notre Dame games during the 1940s. He had admired them for so long that his contract with Minnesota inserted a “Notre Dame clause.”

That clause became pivotal when Holtz led the Golden Gophers to a bowl game in 1985, opening the door for his dream job. In 1986, the Irish brought him in to revive the program that had lost its old shine under Gerry Faust. Not only did he capture a national title by leading the team to an undefeated 12-0 season, but he also led the team to 9 consecutive bowl game appearances. His contribution to the Irish did not end with his tenure.

In 1996, the Hall of Fame coach hired Urban Meyer as the WR coach at Notre Dame. After spending five seasons with the Fighting Irish, Meyer took his first head coaching job in 2001 at Bowling Green State, only because of the influence of Holtz.

“Lou Holtz was my mentor. He was a family friend, and without Lou Holtz, our career would never have gotten started. But he hired me in 1996 at Notre Dame and then became a family friend and mentor. I leaned on him for strategy, for advice, but the great story that I’ve told many times is that he pushed me very hard to be the head coach of Bowling Green at a young age,” said Meyer, paying tribute to the former legendary Notre Dame head coach.

Holtz’s fireworks spread over powerhouses like Arkansas, South Carolina, NC State, William & Mary, and Minnesota. In 2008, Holtz was inducted into the CFB Hall of Fame.

The entire CFB community is mourning

Holtz’s impact went beyond coaching through the Holtz Charitable Foundation. Still, his ability to transform college programs will always make coaches remember his name. In 1998, Lou Holtz inherited a struggling South Carolina that had gone 1–10. But he led the Gamecocks to an 8–4 record in 2000. More importantly, under his leadership, South Carolina earned rare AP Top 25 finishes.

“Thankful for the impact Coach Holtz made on so many in the Gamecock football community and all of South Carolina 🤙🏻,” wrote current head coach Shane Beamer.

Coach Holtz also impacted a countless number of players. Former NC State QB Russell Wilson paid a tribute, writing, “What an inspiration. I always loved being around you, Lou, the few times I was fortunate in your presence! Thanks for blessing us with your wisdom of the game and so much more.”

However, beyond coaching, his time in television with ESPN, CBS Sports, SiriusXM Radio, and a golf channel also made highlights. Nearly two decades of a journey for Lou Holtz as a CFB analyst left his ESPN co-host, Rece Davis, and an Emmy Award-winning NFL analyst for ESPN, Ryan Clark, in deep mourning.

“An absolute legend!! Lou Holtz had me praying nightly I could play for his team. Rest Easy to one of the greatest to ever live!” wrote Clark, while Davis added, “Rest easy my dear friend Lou Holtz. 1 of 1. A great American success story. A legend. What a magnificent impactful life.”

But Holtz not only influenced those he directly coached; his legacy will also shape the future. Which is why many people connected to football in different ways continue to pay tribute to him.

“One of the best Coaches in the history of our game, and one of the best public speakers I’ve ever heard. His newspaper trick still has me confused, and he has one of my favorite quotes of all time. ‘When people need love and understanding the most, is usually when they deserve it the least.’ R.I.P. Coach,” wrote Morgan Scalley, Utah’s head coach.

Then Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, kept her tribute simple but impactful, writing, “Legend.” And an Afghanistan vet, State Senator Jay Block, wrote, “A great man and coach. RIP, sir.”

Aside from his head coaching journey, his leadership created a lasting legacy, and finally, an American sports media personality and columnist, Skip Bayless, put it best, saying, “RIP Lou Holtz. Rare comic wit. Rarest of head-coach motivators. Greatest upset engineer ever. Ask the 1977 Oklahoma Sooners. Ask the 1982 SMU Mustangs. Ask the 1986 USC Trojans.”