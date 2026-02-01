Lou Holtz’s Son Shares Crucial Update On College Football Icon Enduring Hospice Care

Messages flooded in from across the sports world late Saturday night as rumors swirled about Lou Holtz’s death. By Sunday, the son of the college football coaching legend stepped in, sharing an emotional update on his 89-year-old father after he was admitted to hospice care earlier in the week.

“Appreciate everyone’s text and prayers. Dad is 89 and he is STILL fighting the fight! Only the man upstairs knows how much time is left on the clock. Cherishing the time we still have together in Orlando,” Skip Holtz wrote on X.

Lou Holtz is still alive, despite what has been circulating online. Social media erupted over the weekend because the 89-year-old coaching great is currently receiving hospice care at his Florida home. Many interpreted a post by former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn that said, “Rest easy, Coach Holtz,” as confirmation of the worst, which only served to fuel the flames.

But officials soon dismissed those reports, stating that Holtz is still alive. “Rumors that Coach Holtz has passed away are NOT true as of 10:35 p.m. CT on 1/31/26. Per source, ‘Coach is actually feeling better,” Kyle Sutherland wrote. His family later released a statement describing the tough situation, stressing that their primary concern is his comfort.

For generations of college football fans, Holtz is a symbol of toughness and heart. His influence on the sport is extensive, from leading Notre Dame to a national championship to leading six other programs to bowl games. This isn’t the first battle he’s had to fight.

Over the years, Holtz has persevered through prostate cancer, COVID, a severe car accident, and spinal surgery that once risked paralysis. He always faced hardship head-on, with resilience and grit, just like he coached. That same toughness that carried Holtz through life’s toughest battles also defined his coaching career.

Lou Holtz’s legacy

Holtz became the ultimate turnaround mastermind at six schools—including NC State, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Notre Dame—leading each to bowl games, a feat no other coach has achieved.

Over the course of his 33-year career, Holtz recorded more than 250 victories and built a reputation for turning around underperforming programs almost overnight. But the majority of fans will always remember his legacy with South Bend. He led an incredible 12-0 season, brought Notre Dame its final national championship in 1988, and came up with the iconic “Play Like A Champion Today” sign that players now slap before every home game.

What made Holtz special is the way he lived the game. From growing up in East Liverpool, Ohio, to serving in the Army, earning multiple degrees, and grinding his way through assistant coaching jobs before becoming a head coach at just 32, nothing came easy. Before retiring in 2004 after leading South Carolina to multiple bowl games for the first time in school history, he coached everywhere, including the New York Jets for one season. Then came his second TV act, where he became a well-known face on ESPN.

Now, the legendary coach is in a much quieter season of life, surrounded by family. After losing his wife, Beth, in 2020 following her long battle with throat cancer, his children, Kevin, Skip, Luanne, and Liz, are by his side, cherishing every moment.