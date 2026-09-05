Louisiana Attorney Issues Statement as Lane Kiffin Forced Into Last-Minute Call After Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Warning

Lane Kiffin’s LSU team walks into Saturday’s opener against Clemson with an eligibility fight left unresolved. The Tigers made a late roster call on two players tied to that fight and left two spots open.

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LSU turned in a 103-player roster Friday out of a possible 105 for the Clemson game. Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris were left off that list. The move was not a season-long ban, and the two open spots leave room to add them later. In light of this latest update, the attorney representing Wright and Harris issued a statement, asking everyone involved “to lower the temperature and look at the facts.”

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“Neither player was drafted, made an NFL roster or practice squad, or even played a pre-season game. One received just $190 in gas money, and one never participated in a single practice because of college injury,” Louisiana plaintiff attorney Ryan Downton issued a written statement to reporters Saturday morning.

“Commissioner Sankey repeatedly testified that individual circumstances matter and acknowledged he was not familiar with the specific circumstances of these two players. We agree. Before this escalates any further, examine their actual histories. There is no reason this needs to become a bigger confrontation. Respect the courts, protect the players, and let level heads prevail,” the statement further added.

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Statement from Louisiana plaintiff attorney Ryan Downton pic.twitter.com/ilpK0csmKL— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 5, 2026

After the roster went in Friday night, Downton had earlier told Yahoo Sports and The Athletic he would seek a contempt finding if LSU did not add Wright, Harris or other covered players. He has not filed a contempt motion as of Saturday morning. The statement instead asks everyone to ease off while the two spots stay open.

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While Downton called for cooler heads, Clemson pointed to the eligibility clause in the game contract on Friday. Clemson general counsel WC Chip Hood wrote an email to LSU’s general counsel, highlighting the provision in the agreement signed between the two programs about eligibility.

“Clemson supports the position of the NCAA and our conferences regarding the eligibility of professional athletes returning to play college football,” Wood said in his email. “The eligibility of student-athletes and coaches to participate in the Game(s) shall be determined by the rules of the NCAA, applicable conference(s) [if any] and the respective institutions in effect on the date of each Game,” he added.

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How little NFL time Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris actually had

LSU and Kiffin argue Wright and Harris should get to play because the Louisiana court restored a fifth year for the 2022 high-school class. Kiffin has said the players would have stayed in college if they had known another year was there.

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He has also said the players will play somewhere, so LSU might as well have them rather than face them later. The school’s case rests on how short their pro stops were.

Wright went undrafted in 2026. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on April 27 with a reported $25,000 bonus, but the Eagles waived him on August 10. The Cleveland Browns claimed him on August 11 and suited up for Cleveland’s August 22 preseason game against Buffalo but did not play.

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Cleveland waived him on August 23-24, and Wright cleared waivers on August 25. He never made an active roster or practice squad and recorded no preseason snaps. He then entered the portal and committed to LSU to rejoin Kiffin.

Zxavian Harris signed with the New Orleans Saints around May 1-7. He had foot surgery in March after playing his senior year on what was later called a broken foot. He started Saints camp on the non-football injury list and never took a practice snap.

The Saints waived him on August 8. He testified he received about $190 in gas money. He first planned to return to Ole Miss but chose LSU after the Rebels asked him to move to the offensive line.

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Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has urged Sankey to use all measures, including possible suspension or removal of LSU from the conference. Those threats stay in play if LSU later adds the two players.

Junior Tuihalamaka, another plaintiff who never signed an NFL contract and finished the required acclimation practices, is on the roster and can play Saturday. Former Utah and Denver Broncos cornerback Blake Cotton, who had signed an NFL deal, was not added.

Harris is still rehabbing and has targeted the September 19 game at Ole Miss. Meanwhile, Wright has not finished the usual seven-practice window. LSU already has Trey’Dez Green at tight end, so Wright would be a rotational piece.