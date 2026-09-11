Louisiana Governor Throws SEC Under the Bus to Save Lane Kiffin’s LSU From Consequences

LSU’s legal battle with the SEC spiraled into chaos, leaving the Tigers to bear the fallout. Governor Jeff Landry publicly blamed the SEC for dragging his university into litigation, even as LSU faced mounting pressure.

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“Here’s what is important to understand,” Landry said on Fox News on September 10. “It’s actually in the SEC’s hands right now. Remember, LSU didn’t create the litigation in Louisiana. LSU didn’t create the litigation in Alabama; the SEC did. The players who wanted to play created the litigation, and our university has been stuck in the middle of it, and yet the SEC tries to vilify LSU.”

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The Tigers endured a perfect storm of media drama, a federal lawsuit, and the looming threat of expulsion. Forty-four college athletes filed an antitrust class-action lawsuit in Baton Rouge against the NCAA and conferences. Judge William Jorden issued a preliminary injunction granting athletes eligibility for a fifth year—including those already training in the NFL.

Lane Kiffin, known for aggressive recruiting, seized the opportunity. He brought in former Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, sparking outrage across the SEC. The conference quickly moved to ban active NFL players from returning to college programs, arguing it tainted the sport’s integrity.

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Judge Jorden blocked the SEC from punishing athletes or schools, but the league escalated. The SEC filed a lawsuit against LSU just 24 hours before the season opener, warning that allowing NFL players to compete would cause “immediate and irreparable harm.” Commissioner Greg Sankey even floated expulsion.

LSU ultimately backed down. The Tigers excluded Wright and Harris from their 105-man roster but still demolished the Clemson Tigers 51-10 in their opener.

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“That wasn’t easy,” Kiffin admitted. “As much as I feel for the players, I believe you fight for what you believe in. But at the same time, I’m the head coach of LSU, and I had to make a decision for the big picture of LSU and the program with the uncertainties of what potentially could’ve come by adding them.”

Now, instead of SEC sanctions, LSU faces backlash from the very players it tried to recruit. Attorneys for Wright and Harris are asking Judge Jorden to hold LSU in contempt of court for yielding to SEC pressure.