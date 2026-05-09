Louisville Football Issues Statement as Former Athlete Passes Away at 36

The Louisville Cardinals’ community is mourning the loss of one of its former defensive tackles. Randy Salmon’s name still evokes grit, toughness, and the blue-collar heartbeat of Louisville football. Tributes are pouring in now for the class of 2011 player, and the ACC program has sent out a statement honoring him.

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“We are saddened by the passing of Randy Salmon,” Louisville wrote on its official X account. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones and teammates.”

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The former Cardinal breathed his last earlier this week. He was 36. We were unable to ascertain the cause of his death. While Louisville’s statement came yesterday, Salmon’s alma mater, Stockbridge High School, had shared the news five days ago.

Randy Salmon received recognition as a defensive end and defensive tackle at Stockbridge High School in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a four-year starter at the program and notched 47 tackles, 7 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks in his senior year after an 80-tackle and seven-sack performance as a junior. But apart from terrorizing offenses, Salmon also excelled in weightlifting, becoming a state wrestling champion in 2006-2007. But beyond those accolades, Salmon was a gem of a human being.

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“Friends and former teammates recall Randy for his gentle nature, his willingness to help others, and the way he carried himself with both strength and humility,” Salmon’s obituary reads. “He was the kind of person who left an indelible mark simply through his actions and his care for the people in his life. Randy Salmon will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, and the positive influence he had on those around him.”

Salmon committed to Louisville in 2008 as a three-star recruit and appeared in seven games in 2010, recording five tackles and a sack. Despite a modest college career, he earned a degree in communications and returned to Stockbridge to contribute to the high school football community. Salmon served three years as DC for Freedom Middle School, where he mentored young athletes and finally became his high school team’s D-line coach.’

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“He was one of the best coaches I ever came across. After coaching 3 yrs with me @ #freedommiddleschool, Randy was such a great coach that his alma mater, #stockbridgehighschool, hired him as their defensive line coach this upcoming year,” Salmon’s coaching colleague from Freedom Middle School, Shiloh DaBroski, wrote on Facebook. “We talked about your plans on going to coach @ the college level. This season will be dedicated to you, brother.”

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Randy Salmon remained actively engaged in Georgia’s football community and returned to his roots to help shape young athletes. Friends and colleagues describe him as passionate and ambitious. Salmon left the world doing what he loved the most: preparing for the 2026 season for his alma mater. He left behind a wife and a loving family, and prayers are pouring in for them during these rough times.

Randy Salmon’s high school honors him

Although Salmon left the world early at just 36 years of age, his work with young athletes will reverberate for decades. One parent of a player from Stockbridge described Salmon as “different” and assured every player on his team that he believed in each and every one of them. That struck a chord with the parent, who described how Coach Salmon’s passion and generosity were rare in this generation. Now, after his shocking demise, his High School has also issued a statement in his honor.

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“A proud alumnus of Stockbridge High School and former student-athlete at the University of Louisville, Coach Salmon exemplified commitment, discipline, and integrity,” Stockbridge High School wrote on its IG account. “As a defensive line coach, he was a respected leader and mentor who made a lasting impact on his players, both on and off the field. His legacy will be remembered through the lives he shaped and the standards he upheld.”

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While Randy is no longer in this world, his impact echoes through the Cardinals and Georgia football communities. Former teammates and colleagues continue to share memories that go beyond statistics and have shaped countless young lives. In an era of an ever-changing college football landscape, stories like Salmon’s still remind people what truly builds a program: relationships, sacrifice, and players who leave behind respect long after the final whistle.