Louisville Trash Talk Backfires as Will Stein Nabs Rivals’ Star for Kentucky

In the Kentucky–Louisville rivalry, words rarely stay confined to social media. This week, a public recruiting spat between staffers from both programs spilled directly into the transfer portal, and Louisville ended up paying the price.

Less than 12 hours after the heated exchange, Kentucky landed a former Cardinals wide receiver, turning trash talk into a tangible loss and adding fresh fuel to one of the sport’s most bitter in-state rivalries.

The fallout stemmed from a public back-and-forth between Kentucky staffer Pete Nochta and Louisville assistant Vince Marrow, two longtime recruiters who swapped schools just months ago. Their history added personal stakes to what quickly escalated beyond routine rivalry banter.

Nochta reshared an old Marrow post “Boom let’s go. Nothing like Ohio football” mocking him after Kentucky landed Ohio State transfer offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola, an Ohio native Marrow had recruited for years. Marrow fired back sharply, writing, “lol this is so funny. Little Pete finally getting some confidence. I only been beating the crap out of him for 10 years. The streak will continue.”

Nochta never responded publicly. Instead, Kentucky responded through the portal.

Within hours, Louisville lost Brock Coffman, a three-star in-state recruit from Lexington, to its biggest rival. While the timing may not prove direct coordination, the sequence unmistakably shifted momentum, transforming a war of words into a roster loss that stung Louisville on multiple levels.

Coffman was a three-star recruit in the 2025 class and ranked among Kentucky’s top in-state prospects across major recruiting services. He appeared in limited action during the 2025 season, including the opener against Eastern Kentucky, while preserving his redshirt eligibility. A Lexington native, Coffman stayed in-state at Louisville and will now return home by enrolling at Kentucky under new head coach Will Stein, whose early tenure has been defined by aggressive portal activity.

Will Stein bulks up Kentucky’s offensive roster

Coffman’s arrival fits squarely into Stein’s portal-first rebuild, one that has prioritized offensive depth and long-term flexibility. At wide receiver, Coffman becomes the third addition, joining Xavier Daisy from UAB and Ja’Kayden Ferguson from Arkansas, with Kentucky also pursuing Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

The rebuild has extended well beyond the perimeter. Along the offensive line, Stein added Max Heard from Tennessee and redshirt junior Tegra Tshabola from Ohio State, reinforcing the front responsible for protecting a reshaped quarterback room.

In the backfield, redshirt senior Jovantae Barnes from Oklahoma and redshirt junior CJ Baxter Jr. from Texas add experience and upside, while quarterbacks Kenny Minchey from Notre Dame and JacQai Long from Marshall enter a revamped offensive picture designed to accelerate Kentucky’s reset.

In the end, Louisville’s trash talk didn’t just escalate a rivalry, it coincided with a visible shift in leverage. Kentucky walked away with an in-state recruit, added depth to a rebuilding offense, and underscored how quickly perception and personnel can change in the transfer portal era. For Louisville, the episode served as a reminder that in modern college football, momentum can flip fast and sometimes, loudly.