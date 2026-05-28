“Love My SEC Family”: Laura Rutledge Reacts Emotionally to $13M Head Coach’s Farewell Message

After a decade of fans tuning in every Saturday to watch Laura Rutledge on SEC Nation, the longtime host has decided to step away from that chapter of her career. With additional responsibilities piling up, Rutledge felt it was finally time to move into the next phase. As news of her departure spread, heartfelt messages poured in from fans. Among all the well-wishes, one message stood out more than the others.

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Georgia head coach Kirby Smart opened up his address in the SEC spring meeting with a special shout-out to the woman who cemented her legacy on the loud SEC campuses.

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“Shout out to Laura Rutledge. I found out this morning that she is going to be moving on away from her SEC duties, but I have a lot of respect for her. I feel like she and I have been in the SEC the same amount of time, with the tenure she’s had. She’s a good friend and a lot of respect for the work she’s done, so I appreciate her service and wish her nothing but the best moving on, “Smart said in the conference.

The farewell message clearly touched Laura Rutledge and showed the respect and love she earned over the years on SEC Nation. Kirby and Rutledge have shared the same screen for almost a decade. Smart joined the Bulldog family in 2015, two years before Rutledge entered the SEC Nation.

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“True story: I’m in the car with my dad right now, and he just said, ‘Wait, is Kirby talking about YOU?” So kind. Love my SEC family,” Rutledge said in her reaction to what Smart said.

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It feels like a lifetime ago when she replaced Mario Taylor in 2017 as the SEC Nation’s new host. The reason football fans loved her so much was her ability to blend into her role. Her interviews and broadcasts never felt like rehearsed lines; rather, it was her authenticity and a big, wide smile that made the difference. She understood the sport inside and out and never hesitated to challenge the SEC’s biggest and toughest coaches.

SEC Nation wasn’t the only thing she had going; she was also juggling it with Monday Night Football. Although fans will miss her on SEC Nation, ESPN’s new deal will put Laura Rutledge on screen even more often. With the network preparing to air the Super Bowl in February 2027, Rutledge will probably take on an even bigger role in NFL coverage. And based on her emotional goodbye message, she clearly felt how much SEC Nation meant to her throughout the journey.

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“SEC Nation has never just been a show to me,” she wrote. “It’s been a family, a front-row seat to the passion of college football and a weekly reminder of what makes the SEC so special. From the roar of packed stadiums on crisp fall mornings to the quiet, behind-the-scenes moments that viewers never see, every second has meant something. Seeing all of you show up for us every Saturday and feeling genuinely honored you wanted to take pictures and chat will always stick with me.”

Although Laura Rutledge leaves SEC Nation with bittersweet memories, the new host is ready to begin a new chapter.

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Laura Rutledge’s successor named

According to Brett McMurphy of On3, Matt Barrie is set to replace Laura Rutledge as the new host of SEC Nation. The new gig is an addition to the contract he signed with ESPN last March. He will still be the face of SportsCenter. The new SEC host will debut at the 2026 SEC Media Days in July. The Arizona University alum has been a football fan for a while.

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“I’m a college football junkie and beyond excited to host SEC Nation from the greatest game day atmospheres in the South,” said Barrie. “It takes me back to my years in Columbia, S.C., when Steve Spurrier was the head coach of the Gamecocks and getting to experience everything that makes the SEC and its schools one of a kind. The show, the crew, and everyone involved in Nation since it launched in 2014 have made it appointment viewing on Saturday mornings. I look forward to continuing its legacy from campuses this fall.”

Barrie joined the ESPN family in 2013 and focuses on college football and golf. He hosted SportsCenter on the Road at major sporting events, from college campuses during football season to the College Football Playoff and the National Championship, making him a perfect fit for the role.