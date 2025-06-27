“Love Was Felt”: Michael Vick Responds to Daughters’ ‘Best Dad’ Claim

Michael Vick has lots of fans on the field. But his biggest cheerleader isn’t a fan—it’s his daughter. That’s what fans realized when the daughter of NFL legend Michael Vick, London Vick, took to her Instagram account on June 26 and posted a story to wish her father a happy 45th birthday. “Happy birthday to the best dad I could ever ask for,” she wrote. The words were simple, but the affection and love those words carry are truly precious.

Those words are enough to speak volumes about their strong father-daughter bond. Known for his unmatched athleticism in his playing days, Mike clearly carries a soft heart when it comes to his family. London is Mike’s youngest daughter with his wife, Kijafa Vick. She was born in October 2007 and is a talented violinist. Mike and Kijafa have another daughter, Jada Vick, who is older than London, born in 2004. Jada has decided to follow in her father’s footsteps as she plays flag football.

London’s heartfelt wish for his father didn’t go unnoticed. Michael, who’s never been shy about showing love to his family, took to his Instagram account, replying to his daughter’s wish through a post. Michael posted a video from his birthday party and captioned it, “Love was felt…. Thank you.” Although he didn’t mention his daughter’s name anywhere in the post, fans knew who he was replying to.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Vick (@mikevick) Expand Post

AD

It wasn’t just his daughter; there were lots of fans across the world who flooded social media with birthday wishes for the NFL legend. For those who don’t know, Vick was a name many defensive coordinators used to fear whenever he was on the field. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing around 210 pounds, he was a kind of quarterback who changed the QB game forever with his dual-threat style. Vick racked up 22,464 passing yards, 133 touchdowns, and 88 interceptions in his NFL career. That’s not just it, he also ran for over 6,000 rushing yards as well. These stats are enough to speak greatness of the star signal-caller.

And now, that journey has led him to a new challenge—coaching. In December 2024, NSU Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb appointed the former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick as their 19th head coach. Vick is set to lead the Spartans in the upcoming season. He will have the responsibility to take Norfolk State to the top, but there’s more that Vick wants to do for the team, and it’s not about just taking them to the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Vick aims to take Norfolk State from underdogs to unstoppable

It’s been more than a decade since the Spartans won the MEAC championship. They have tried a lot of players and coaches, but nothing has quite clicked for them. Their 2024 season also ended horribly, with an overall record of 4-8. But with Vick now leading the charge, a lot of good things are likely to go in the Spartans’ favor. And taking them to the FCS playoffs is one of those things.

However, the four-time Pro Bowl selection has something big in his mind. “I’m taking the embrace-it approach,” said Michael Vick earlier this year on the Get Got Podcast with Marshawn Lynch. “If you make the First Team and Clemson comes calling and they are offering you some money, I can’t tell you no. The only thing I can do is match.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Vick knows that he’s not at a powerhouse school, but he’s still ready to do everything to make the best talent stay at NSU. He can’t just let the young prospects slip away from the program. He’s ready to match the offers and match energy. It is going to be a new and fresh start for both Vick and the NSU camp. They should aim for a longer run, and for that, they must have an unforgettable season ahead.