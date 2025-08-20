‘Love You’: Kirk Herbstreit’s Son Turns Emotional on Special Day After Embarking on New Career Path

Kirk Herbstreit has spent decades as one of the most recognisable voices in college football, but at home, he’s known first and foremost as a dad. The longtime ESPN analyst and Prime Video broadcaster turned 56 on August 19, marking another milestone in a career filled with accolades. Yet, for Herbstreit, who proudly calls himself “father of 4” on Instagram, the spotlight often shines brightest when it comes from his own family.

The warmest birthday message came from his son, Zak. Zak posted a picture on his Instagram story and wrote: “Happy Birthday to THE MAN Love you Dad!” Fans got a glimpse of their strong father-son relationship through the post, which was heartfelt and sincere. It served as a gentle reminder that, despite the ESPN shows and Emmy wins, Kirk is first and foremost a father, and Zak isn’t afraid to express his gratitude.

And that bond has strengthened through difficult times. Zak, who played tight end for Ohio State, faced a serious health care when heart issues cut his career short. Kirk spoke openly about the family’s prayers and resilience often praising Zak’s optimism. “[It] will take months to see how his heart is responding to his medication. We are hopeful he will be okay but for now we are vigilant and in prayer,” Kirk told fans following his hospitalization for a heart condition.” Kirk made sure to highlight his son’s spirit, saying, “Zak is an upbeat positive person by nature and is looking forward to feeling much better in the future.”

Now, Zak is carving his own path in sports media, following in his father’s footsteps.

Zak Herbstreit steps into the spotlight with new role

Officially, Zak Herbstreit is switching from shoulder pads to a microphone. The former tight end, whose playing career at Ohio State was cut short by heart problems, is now making a name for himself in the sports media. Zak became the newest national college football analyst and podcast host at On3 on August 4. His primary role will be hosting a brand-new YouTube series called Off Script with Zak Herbstreit. Zak stated, “I’m grateful for the path that led me here.”

Fans have already got an inside look at Saturdays from the show, which feels less like a TV studio and more like locker-room banter for now. “I’m excited to bring real passion, insight, and a player’s mindset to the content that On3 creates,” Zak added. He has experienced the highs of the locker room, the lows of departing too soon; he has lived it and worn the jersey. With Ohio State QBJulian Sayin in his debut episode, he set the tone for what viewers can expect: real talks.

Of course, the Herbstreit last name carries weight, so Zak expects people to have different opinions. While some fans, like On3 founder Shannon Terry, see potential for something different, others are already labeling it a “nepotism hire.” Terry supported the move, saying, “Zak has tremendous natural talent and has grown up immersed in college sports.” The reality? Even though the name might have opened the door, Zak will be responsible for keeping it up. It seems like Kirk won’t be the only Herbstreit making headlines on Saturdays this fall, based on his excitement and the way Zak’s welcoming this fresh start.