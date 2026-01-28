“Love You Mitch”: Tributes Pour In as UNC Football Chaplain Enters Hospice After Decades of Service

After UNC’s first win of the season against Richmond in September, the moment went beyond football. The Tar Heels dedicated the celebration to longtime chaplain Mitch Mason. He has battled idiopathic small fiber neuropathy since 2020, a journey that brought him even closer to the program. Now, Mason’s stepping away. Mason announced on X that he is officially leaving his role at UNC.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Wanted to share a quick update,” Mason wrote on X. “After meeting with my care team, I have transitioned to hospice to focus on rest, comfort, and time with my family. I’m at peace, grateful for the incredible life God has given me. Thank you for your love & prayers. Love always!”

Since his hiring in 2012 by former head coach Larry Fedora, Mitch Mason became far more than just a chaplain at UNC. He was the program’s spiritual and emotional backbone. Mason led pregame chapel services, hosted Bible studies for players and staff, and served as a trusted mentor. Around the building, he was simply known as “Mister Mitch” or “Chap.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His fight began in 2020, when he was diagnosed with idiopathic small fiber neuropathy. But that was only part of it. Mason has also battled a neurological disorder and an autonomic disorder, and doctors now believe he may be dealing with a rare mitochondrial condition tied to a gene mutation. Through it all, his impact never faded. UNC made sure to honor that legacy.

In 2021, the program named the team chaplain’s office after him. After the win over Richmond earlier this season, even Bill Belichick took a moment to speak about Mason’s importance to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve only known him since I’ve been here, but he’s been an important part of this team,” Belichick said. “We dedicated the game and the ball to him. He got on the iPad and talked to us afterwards. He’s fighting, and we’re praying for him.”

The tributes kept coming. In October 2025, UNC dedicated the Mitch Mason Inspiration Deck inside the Kenan Football Center. It was a permanent reminder for players and staff to push through adversity, just as Mason has. Now that Mason has officially stepped away for good, the reaction from fans and UNC staff has been emotional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans rally around UNC’s Mitch Mason as he enters hospice

Once Mitch Mason announced he was stepping back, the love came pouring in. Former USF head coach Jeff Scott was one of many voices who spoke up. “Love you, brother! Thank you for being such a strong Christian example for so many people, including myself. Prayers for you during this time,” he wrote.

It comes from Mason’s steady biblical guidance since 2012. And that support never stopped, even as Mason battled seizures, movement loss, and repeated hospital visits. Through it all, he continued to talk to players, even during moments of severe tragedy, such as the loss of teammate Tylee Craft. His message stayed the same: ‘Keep swinging,’ backed by scripture and faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emotion wasn’t limited to coaches. One fan summed it up so well: “I’m crying, and I don’t even know you, man. May the peace of the Lord be upon you. Amen.” Even while bedridden, Mason stayed connected. After a UNC win, he joined the game-ball dedication over FaceTime. The Tar Heel players crowded around an iPad to talk to him. Standouts like wide receiver Chris Culliver, running back Kaleb Cost, and tight end Jake Johnson each took their turn, sharing a moment that said more than words ever could.

Support even crossed rivalry lines. Florida State’s director of recruiting, Molly Jacoby, shared a heartfelt message of her own: “Been my biggest supporter from day one at UNC! I cannot put into words how much I love you. To know Mitch Mason is to know an angel that walks among men,” she wrote. That kind of bond traces back to Mason’s hiring under Larry Fedora and his continued support through the Mack Brown and Bill Belichick eras.

Former players have mentioned him as a “father figure,” even referring to him as the school’s “Godfather.” He is someone who offered hugs, scripture, and mentoring on everything from faith to grades. Deems May, who played under center at UNC from 1987 to 1991, also joined: “Cannot hold the tears back. Just praying for peace and comfort. You have been such a blessing to so many people.” As Mason’s health battles continue, the gush of emotions can’t be avoided.