“Love You”: Tim Tebow Pens Heartwarming Note to His Mom & Wife on Mother’s Day

Tim Tebow, the Florida legend, made sure to honor the two most important women in his life on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The former Gators QB left a heartfelt message on X for his mother and his wife, who have been the greatest sources of inspiration and growth for him.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the woman whose faith, strength, and grace made such an impact on our family. Mom, thanks for showing us how to love Jesus and people, no matter the cost. We love you more than words can do justice,” read his first post dedicated to his mother.

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Tebow has always spoken highly of how his mother was the main pillar behind his success as a football player and shaped his life. A relatively unknown fact is that his mother has been his biggest supporter even before the time of his birth.

Pam, the mother of five children, went to Southeast Asia as a missionary along with her husband. Unfortunately, she contracted amoebic dysentery, and doctors put her on high doses of antibiotics while she was unaware of her pregnancy. During the first seven months of her pregnancy, the doctors advised her to abort the child, but her resilience gave birth to the legendary QB.

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“For 25 years, she put her life on hold for my siblings and me. She invested in our lives—we were her No. 1 priority, and nothing else really mattered,” Tim said.

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Pam is not just a mother but also the author of Ripple Effects, where she shares her views on trusting the Lord. She has appeared on “Good Morning America” and other talk shows and has won National awards, including the “Hope and a Future” in 2010 and Eagle Forum’s “Woman of the Year.”

The second-most-important woman in Tebow’s life is his wife. Tebow tied the knot with his wife, Demi-Leigh, in 2020, who has helped him become a better man along the way. This Mother’s Day was special because they welcomed their daughter in 2025, which marked the beginning of their journey into parenthood. Tebow has found a new profound sense of life, and he’s beyond grateful to his wife for the pain she endured.

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“Last Mother’s Day, I watched you love, nurture, and pray over our daughter before she arrived. Now, a year later, I get to watch God’s faithfulness come to life through you every single day. Daphne is such a blessing straight from His hands, and you, Demi, are exactly the mama He designed for her. Thank you for pointing our family to Jesus in everything you do. Happy Mother’s Day,” read his post on X.

Demi-Leigh’s identity is far greater than just being the wife of the greatest QB in the NFL. She was the first woman from South Africa to win the Miss Universe title since 1972. Alongside being Miss Universe, she is also a well-recognized author, with her memoir, A Crown That Lasts, ranking at no. 6 on the USA’s bestseller list.

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The Tebow family recently lost their pillar of strength

While he celebrates the women in his life, the void left by his father’s departure is still fresh for Tim Tebow. After a decade-long fight with Parkinson’s, Robert took his last breath on April 25 at the age of 78. A strong believer in God, Tim paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, saying he is finally home.

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“Many will say sorry for your loss, but the truth is, he’s not lost,” Tebow wrote about his dad on his IG account. “We know exactly where he is. He’s home. Forever! I asked him last week what he looked forward to most about Heaven, and he simply said, “Jesus.” He couldn’t wait to see Jesus face-to-face. Praise God that his wait is over. Death has been swallowed up in victory. He’s healed and whole now. So we don’t mourn as those with no hope. See you soon, Dad!”

His father was a devoted Baptist missionary who spent his life spreading the message of Jesus. Even after Robert’s passing, the Tebow family continues to carry forward his legacy, holding tightly to the faith, values, and wisdom he instilled in them through the years.