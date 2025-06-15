“Love You to Death”: Warren Sapp Left Emotional After Deion Sanders’ Recent Health Update

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts, and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!” The entire football universe heaved a sigh of relief when Coach Prime posted this on his X account a couple of days ago. Deion Sanders has hit a pause on his coaching duties after he suffered some health complications. The issues have largely been unspecified, but according to USA Today, Coach Prime has been having blood clots and circulation issues again.

Coach Prime is no stranger to blood clot problems. He has been battling these issues since 2021 when he underwent an amputation of two toes from his left foot and his left calf to alleviate the clotting. However, just two years later, the clots reappeared in his thigh and had to be removed. Regardless, all of this is in the past. Recent updates suggest that Deion is healthy, happy, and spending time with one of the funniest NFL Hall of Famers.

3x Super Bowl champion and Deion’s dear friend, Michael Irvin, just paid a visit to him at his Dallas home, Prime Ranch. Deion posted a video in which Irvin made some comments on the lavishness of Deion’s home, and then they both can be heard laughing their hearts out. The caption of Deion’s video read, “@michaelirvin88 thank you for coming to see me yesterday and boosting my spirit. Yall already know my brother Playmaker is a fool! But I love him 2 Life! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙏🏾”

But Irvin is not the only NFL legend sending his best wishes to Deion. Hall of Famer Warren Sapp also commented on Coach Prime’s post, which read, “Love You To Death.” The bond between Deion and Sapp goes a long way back. Their friendship started during their playing days, two defensive icons with swagger, fire, and mutual respect. From sharing the NFL spotlight to sharing screens as colleagues on NFL Network, the two have always moved in sync. Now with Sapp working with Deion Sanders at Colorado, the brotherhood has come full circle. What began as respect on the field has turned into real-life loyalty and, now, a shared mission: to build something special in Boulder together.

One of the best defensive tackles from the early 2000s, Tommie Harris, soon replied to Sapp’s comment. Harris said, “love you to life ❤️” And Sapp replied, “that too.” This mutual respect and the environment of positivity make football more than just a sport. Also, just to remind you, if Deion, Sapp, and Tommie played together right now, they would still destroy offenses. Only if Irvin is not there on the other side. Well, the good news is Deion seems to be doing much better. And the Buffaloes can soon expect their coach to lead them again. But what until then?

The Buffs are staying locked in while Coach Prime recovers

Deion Sanders may be recovering at home, but the culture he established in Boulder hasn’t missed a beat. While Coach Prime takes care of his health, the Buffaloes are staying sharp under the guidance of the coaching staff with people like Marshall Faulk, Robert Livingston, and Warren Sapp. The operations are tight, and everything is going smoothly. Workouts are underway, the film is rolling, and the message is clear: the mission continues, even if Prime’s not in the building (yet).

The next wave of Colorado leaders will be owning up to the on-field charge. With stars like Jordan Seaton and Omarion Miller leading the way, the Buffaloes are gearing up for the 2025 season. After missing the college football playoffs last season by a whisker, the team has something to prove, and they’re putting in the effort to do it. This is exactly the kind of accountability Deion has embedded into the team, and his absence only reinforces how deeply that message has taken root.

Meanwhile, even from a distance, Coach Prime guides the team. Through his motivational posts and messages like, “I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. Until then, I’M COMING BABY” he continues to lead with energy. So yes, the Buffaloes miss their head coach, but they’re not waiting for his return to improve. They’re grinding now so that when Coach Prime steps back in, they hit the ground running.