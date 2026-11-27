Lane Kiffin arrived at LSU with enormous expectations. A $47-$50 million roster investment, according to The Athletic, expecting to compete for a College Football Playoff spot. Eleven games later, the Tigers are sitting at 6-5, nursing a three-game losing streak. So people want to know, is this a Lane Kiffin problem?

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Matt Moscona put that question directly to LSU AD Verge Ausberry on After Further Review. And his answer offered a glimpse into how the administration views the mess.

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“No, I wouldn’t say that,” he said.

While he isn’t ready to point fingers at the head coach, he also knows throwing money at the transfer portal doesn’t automatically produce a winning football team. LSU brought in 44 new players this season, essentially asking Lane Kiffin to assemble a functioning team while building its identity almost from scratch. And that, according to Ausberry, is where things have gone wrong.

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Icon Sportswire BATON ROUGE, LA – NOVEMBER 7: Lane Kiffin head coach of the LSU Tigers on the sideline during the second half of a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 07 Alabama vs LSU EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon12626117024

Ausberry pointed to Sam Leavitt’s limited opportunity to establish chemistry during the spring, along with the challenge of getting so many newcomers comfortable with one another. He also compared LSU’s situation with Indiana, where Curt Cignetti had the advantage of bringing 13 players from his previous program. LSU didn’t have the luxury of the existing foundation.

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“That makes a difference,” he said. “We had to rebuild and start from scratch all over again. So, that’s where we were.”

Ausberry then stressed the importance of choosing players who actually fit the program with the transfer portal and NIL.

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“You gotta be careful the guys you bring in,” he said. “Gotta make sure they fit into what you need to do and how you want to run your team. So I don’t want to say it’s a coaching problem. I think it’s a problem where putting our guys in position to win it. We’re just not getting it done. Got to win it.”

It’s an important admission from an AD overseeing a program that has invested heavily in roster construction. LSU can spend millions, but putting enough talented names together doesn’t churn out a championship team. Ausberry still believes Lane Kiffin can make it work. In fact, he made his confidence rather obvious.

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“Lane Kiffin is going to fix this,” he said. “He’s more miserable than anybody. Everybody thinks that they’re miserable. We’re miserable too sitting here because I expected to be in the playoffs and going to playoff games, and he did too.”

Well, no one got what they wanted. And there is another uncomfortable part of LSU’s season that adds to the rebuilding explanation. The Tigers weren’t routinely getting blown out. Every one of their five defeats featured either a lead or a one-score deficit entering the fourth quarter. Kentucky and Texas even escaped with victories on the final play.

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Still, close losses are still losses. And LSU’s inability to finish games has become a recurring problem. Lane Kiffin has pointed toward roster depth, particularly after the defeats against Alabama, Texas and Tennessee. The workload has caught up with a team that just doesn’t have enough reliable options to rotate.

“Building a roster with depth (is important) so that you’re not playing as many snaps,” he said. “And the accumulation of that late in the year (hurts).”

Tennessee exposed the depth problem. LSU leaned on just 15 defenders for more than 10 snaps, while using five receivers, two RBs and two TEs. Not much room to rotate, especially late in a bruising game.

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Lane Kiffin has previously acknowledged that this would be his weakest LSU roster, given the circumstances surrounding his first season. He expects a stronger group next year and has shown little public concern about the program’s direction.

That leaves LSU completely out of the playoff picture, though the Tigers have already secured bowl eligibility. Saturday’s trip to Fayetteville against Arkansas now comes down to salvaging pride and locking in a stronger bowl placement. The donors are still around, and Ausberry is backing his coach. Next season, however, Kiffin will need results, not another explanation.