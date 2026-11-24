LSU hired Lane Kiffin expecting a playoff contender, not a 6-5 team sitting outside the SEC race. Saturday’s 27-13 loss to Tennessee made it three defeats in a row and ended the Tigers’ playoff hopes. Still, AD Verge Ausberry isn’t ready to give up on the head coach after one rough season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking with Matt Moscona on After Further Review, Verge Ausberry acknowledged that the season has fallen short of what everyone anticipated. He also made it clear that the disappointment isn’t limited to the people watching from the stands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lane Kiffin is going to fix this,” he said. “He’s more miserable than anybody. Everybody thinks that they’re miserable. We’re miserable too sitting here because I expected to be in the playoffs and going to playoff games, and he did too.”

One of the biggest questions surrounding a disappointing season like this is what happens to the financial support behind the program. LSU invested heavily in putting Lane Kiffin’s roster together. A 6-5 record naturally raises questions about whether the people funding that operation will remain comfortable writing the checks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Verge Ausberry insists they will. Asked whether boosters were still willing to support the program after such a disappointing campaign, the AD said he had spoken with nearly all the major donors and found them motivated to keep pushing forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve spoken to many of them, pretty much all of them, and they are still motivated, Matt, about the program. They still have faith in Lane,” he said.

He also revealed that he has made more than 260 calls to donors since taking over as athletic director. Lane Kiffin and LSU football GM Billy Glasscock have also maintained regular contact with donors, meeting with them weekly and keeping those relationships active.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ausberry pointed to growing corporate sponsorship interest as another encouraging sign. LSU, he believes, remains one of the biggest brands in college football. That’s why Lane Kiffin is getting critical. After another defeat, he acknowledged that LSU will examine practically every part of the operation heading into next season.

“We’ll look at everything,” he said. “That’s positions, that’s schemes, that’s coaches, that’s everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin says changes are coming soon. He believes LSU’s biggest problem is finishing games, not competing for three quarters. The Tennessee loss was another example. The teams were tied heading into the fourth quarter. The Vols then scored 14 unanswered points to put another loss on the Tigers’ record. Lane Kiffin pointed to that recurring problem rather than suggesting the program needs rebuilding.

“We have a fourth quarter problem,” he said. “We have an end-of-game problem that we’ve got to fix.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ausberry, however, isn’t treating a rocky first season as the end of the project. He pointed to other successful coaches who endured difficult beginnings before turning their programs around.

“You look at great coaches who’ve come up and doing well and got playoff teams right now,” he said. “Their first year was a little rocky. So, we’re going to take this year as the first year and next year, we’ll be back to where we need to be and get the right players in the right positions.”

That’s the expectation now. LSU has the resources, donor support and coaching staff it believes can deliver something better. But after a season that has already fallen apart, Lane Kiffin has little room for another slow start.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tigers will close out their regular season Saturday against Arkansas. It won’t rescue their playoff hopes, but it offers one final opportunity to show that this group hasn’t completely run out of answers. Next season, the excuses will be harder to make.