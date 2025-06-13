LSU Alum Clears Stance on Ed Orgeron After His Controversial Act With Alabama Fan in Public

There are college football figures, and then there’s Ed Orgeron. The gravel-voiced Cajun has built a legacy that lives far beyond the sidelines—from his national title with LSU to being one of the sport’s most beloved and meme-able figures. Even Alabama fans can’t help but stop and ask him for pictures in public. But if you’re rocking crimson and your parting words include a “Roll Tide,” you’re bound to hear from Coach O—and not in a whisper.

That’s exactly what happened when a video surfaced of a public interaction between Ed Orgeron and an Alabama fan. The two took a photo together, but as the fan walked away, he made the mistake of closing with a “Roll Tide.” Orgeron, initially laughing, quickly shifted tones.

“Now, really?” he asked. “I wouldn’t say ‘Go Tigers’ to you after taking a photo. Have a good day, man… Just some respect. I mean, what the f—? If you were from LSU, you wouldn’t go to Nick Saban and say, ‘Go Tigers,’ would you?” He still managed to ask where the fan was from—Tuscaloosa, of course—before sending him off with a mix of edge and southern hospitality.

The moment might have passed quietly, but former LSU OL and 2011 grad T-Bob Hebert wasn’t about to let it slide without commentary. On Barstool Sports, Hebert didn’t mince words. “He fu–ing completely tore that dude down. To have him saying, ‘yes sir,’ like a minute later. What the f–k is that? Immediate fold.”

According to Hebert, Orgeron was always a fighter at heart. “You could see a few things from O’s pass there, which is the motherf–ker used to love to fight back in the day when growing up. Fight 24-7. So, like, sh-t still pi–es him off. And then you could also see the recruiting kick in. You know, okay, where are you from? Like, okay, I scared you a little bit. Now I’m going to butter you up a little bit. And then I’m going to be like, ‘but don’t fucking do that shit again now.’”

Hebert, who played in 42 games with 26 starts for the LSU Tigers, clearly still rides for Coach O. He wasn’t just analyzing—it was admiration. “Every single person that does it, he checks it. Every single one. Every single one you throw a Roll Tide at him, he fu–ing gets after him. God, I love that man.” It’s a take that only a former player with deep ties to the LSU program could drop—and it speaks to why Ed Orgeron remains a cult hero among the Tiger faithful.

Ed Orgeron hasn’t patrolled a sideline since LSU let him go after the 2021 season—just two years removed from a historic 15-0 national championship run with Joe Burrow and company. Since then, he’s turned into a traveling football philosopher, showing up across the country as a speaker, motivator, or just surprise visitor. Whether he’s at a coaching clinic or a chance restaurant stop, Orgeron’s presence alone draws crowds.

But even in retirement, he’s not letting the rivalry go soft. The Alabama-LSU tension runs deep, and Ed Orgeron carries that pride like a badge of honor. So if you’re planning to walk up for a selfie with Coach O, just know this: lead with “Geaux Tigers,” not “Roll Tide.” Respect is still part of the game.

Ed Orgeron’s lone Bama beatdown still echoes in Baton Rouge

Let’s just say this wasn’t Ed Orgeron’s first dance with the Tide—or his first grudge match. While he may be beloved in Baton Rouge and beyond, his record against Alabama is far from sparkling. During his LSU tenure, Orgeron went head-to-head with the Crimson Tide six times. The result? One glorious win… and five stinging losses. Add in his Ole Miss days, and it gets even bumpier—three more losses, each by just three points. That’s nine total matchups and just one W. Brutal.

But oh, that one win? It mattered. It really mattered.

That came in 2019, on Alabama’s home turf, no less. Tuscaloosa was rocking, the stakes were sky-high, and Orgeron’s Tigers walked in like a team on a mission. When they walked out with the dub, it felt like the final checkpoint before a national title run—which they later completed in historic fashion. But the cherry on top?

A now-legendary postgame locker room moment. Surrounded by his fired-up team, Orgeron bellowed, “Roll Tide, what? F– you!” The room erupted. That raw, no-holds-barred emotion summed up everything about Coach O. Passionate. Loyal. Fire-breathing Cajun with no filter.