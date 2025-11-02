LSU Alum Sets Governor Jeff Landry a Bold Lane Kiffin Ultimatum After Watching Team Train

You know things have gone off the rails when a college football program needs the governor to step in and take control. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry reportedly waded into the Tigers’ coaching search, assuring fans that Scott Woodward, the former athletic director, would not be making the next hire. Within days, both Brian Kelly and Woodward were out, leaving the Tigers in an unenviable position of having to find both a new head coach and an athletic director at the same time.

But just before a packed Saturday slate of college football, the conversation took another turn when ESPN’s Ryan Clark, one of LSU’s alumni, shared his vision for how to fix the mess. Clark, who starred for the Tigers in Baton Rouge before his long NFL career, took to X (formerly Twitter) to make his plea. “Keep Verge [Ausberry] as AD, and go get Lane Kiffin!! Rise from the ashes Tigers!! #GeauxTigers.” The comment came shortly after Clark’s recent visit to Baton Rouge, where he and other alumni met with players and staff following Kelly’s firing.

It’s no surprise that Lane Kiffin’s name is linked to multiple high-profile head coaching vacancies. And it’s easy to understand why. Kiffin has led the Rebels to consistent success, securing multiple double-digit win seasons and keeping his team in the SEC playoff conversation. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, LSU and Florida are both strong suitors, and “it’s hard to imagine Lane Kiffin coaching at Ole Miss next year.” The Rebels, desperate to retain him, reportedly offered a contract extension through 2031 worth a massive $84 million buyout.

Still, Kiffin has not yet finalized that deal, fueling speculation that he could be lured away. For LSU, the timing couldn’t be more delicate. With the program’s leadership in flux, fans and alumni alike are watching closely to see who will guide the Tigers into their next chapter. Coming back to Clark’s views on the issue, we’ll see how he never hesitates to challenge those in power.

Ryan Clark Unloads on Jeff Landry

Ryan Clark is not a huge fan of politicians interfering in sports. Earlier this week, he criticized Jeff Landry for restricting Scott Woodward in hiring the new coach, which is considered the reason behind the former AD’s departure. Clarke said, “So to me this is another situation of politicians poking their nose into things that they don’t know about… So for me, it’s emotional, clearly, and it pisses me off, but Scott Woodward deserves to pick the next head coach. And the governor should stay out of it.”

Although he advocated for Woodman, he felt that Brian Kelly’s firing was fair, as he was no longer tapped in. “And the greatest times, back in the day, he understood what it was like to be a part of a winner, and he’s brought more winners back to the school. He didn’t miss because Brian Kelly wasn’t capable. He missed because Brian Kelly was no longer willing. Brian Kelly was no longer tapped in.”

Clark also blasted Landry for another controversial move, the governor’s push to install a Charlie Kirk statue on campus. Calling the idea “ridiculous,” Clark argued that Kirk has no real ties to LSU, its players, or its community. “It just doesn’t represent who we are,” he said. For Clark, Landry’s actions symbolized a troubling pattern of overreach, describing the statue proposal as “the first dumb decision of the week,” followed by Woodward’s forced hand as the second.