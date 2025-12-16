LSU Alum Uses FOX Platform to Help TJ Finley Get Historic 7th Year of NCAA Eligibility

College football has seen some wild things in the transfer portal era. But TJ Finley might be about to take it to a whole new level. The journeyman quarterback is petitioning the NCAA for a seventh year of eligibility and entering the transfer portal for what would be his seventh school in seven years. Finley has picked up support from a familiar corner of the college football world, with LSU alum T-Bob Hebert advocating for his cause on “Wake Up Barstool.”

“So, TJ Finley is a quarterback, and he is currently petitioning the NCAA for a 7th year of eligibility,” said Hebert. “He has once again entered the transfer portal. What’s interesting about this is TJ Finley has already played for LSU, Auburn, Texas State, Western Kentucky, Tulane, and Georgia State. Six teams in six years. And my guy’s looking to make it a perfect seven in seven.

“NCAA, ever since Brett Kavanaugh wrote that letter, many years ago, saying like, ‘y’all are illegal, like any other sector of American business, y’all would be what you do is illegal.’ They have not had a leg to stand on in any of these cases. Like when Pavia wanted to make sure that JUCO didn’t count, there was no resistance. They had to fold, and this has been the endgame the entire time. What happens when somebody challenges the eligibility rules because you’re capping his ability to make money? And if I’m TJ Finley, what job am I going to get that’s going to pay me more than playing college quarterback? So you might as well go for it.”

T-Bob’s reference to Brett Kavanaugh is actually the legal foundation that’s turned the NCAA into a paper tiger. In 2021, Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh wrote a blistering concurring opinion in the NCAA v. Alston case that basically laid out a roadmap for dismantling NCAA authority. He wrote, “Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. The NCAA is not above the law.”

Kavanaugh went further, calling the NCAA’s business model “flatly illegal in most other industries in America” and pointing out that college sports generate billions while the athletes themselves, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, get nothing while coaches and administrators pull down six and seven-figure salaries. That opinion has hung over every NCAA eligibility case since. And the organization knows it can’t win in court when antitrust law is involved.​

So when TJ Finley comes asking for lucky number seven, why would the NCAA decline it? T-Bob’s right. Finley can make more money playing college quarterback with NIL deals. And capping his eligibility potentially caps his earning potential.

Banking on an injury for one more Shot

Finley’s entire case for a seventh year hinges on a season-ending injury he sustained during the 2024 season while playing for Western Kentucky. He started the first three games for the Hilltoppers before going down early in the third contest. That injury cut short what was supposed to be a redemption season after his legal troubles at Tulane. And now Finley is leveraging it as the justification for extending a college career that’s already spanned six different programs. In his Instagram announcement, Finley got personal about why he’s pursuing this unprecedented seventh year.

“The last two years have been the most challenging of my life. Balancing new fatherhood, injuries, and adversity off the field has been tested in ways football never could. Through it all, my love for the game never left. Football is who I am. I still love competing, leading, and playing at the highest level. Due to a season-ending injury sustained in 2024, I am applying for a seventh year, and I’ve decided to pursue it fully. I thank God for carrying me through the storm and allowing me to put everything behind me as I move forward to 2026. I’m focused, healthy, and motivated. I look forward to finishing my career at a university that gives me an opportunity to compete, lead, and finish strong. The story isn’t over.”

He’s already benefited from a COVID year and a traditional redshirt. But in the current NCAA climate, Finley figures he’s got a legitimate shot at getting approved.​