The Arkansas Razorbacks may be LSU’s next opponent, but the Tigers have another battle brewing. Their preseason decision to bring former NFL players onto the roster has resurfaced as the SEC reportedly hardens its stance, and amid growing discussions about LSU’s future, one alum believes the program has brought this upon itself.

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Taking to his X handle, football rules analyst and LSU alum Terry McAulay didn’t hold back as he ripped into his alma mater over its coaching choices and alleged conference-rule violations. He made his disappointment clear, saying, “LSU is my alma mater. I’ve had no relationship with them other than the normal affinity for one’s alma mater for decades.”

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“Their choice of head coaches in major sports and their recent behavior has been deeply embarrassing, and they deserve whatever consequence may ensue.”

His comments came as the SEC, for the second time in a year, stepped up its efforts to send a stern message to LSU’s management over the program’s conduct. The conference is now threatening to convene a vote among its chancellors and presidents to determine whether LSU should be expelled from the SEC.

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The SEC first discussed the possibility of expelling LSU back in September, when conference leaders met to consider terminating the program’s membership. The controversy stemmed from Lane Kiffin’s decision to bring former NFL players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris back to college football, a move that quickly drew scrutiny.

Kiffin soon walked back his comments both before and after the initial conference meeting. Although SEC leaders discussed the matter, no vote was held. However, just months later, another LSU coach appears to have pushed the conference’s patience to the breaking point.

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SEC’s latest legal manoeuvre came after LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade decided to play RJ Luis Jr. against Louisiana-Monroe. The former St. John’s star, who had signed contracts with NBA teams and appeared in NBA preseason games, made his LSU debut on November 18, scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds in 15 minutes as the Tigers cruised to a 79-67 win.

The decision certainly backfired on the LSU administration, as just a day later, LSU president Wade Rousse announced that the team would no longer play Luis and that the university would ensure something like this never happened again.

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Interestingly, the statement came after Rousse held a conversation with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

However, just when the melodrama appeared to have been over, the SEC reignited the battle on Monday, taking LSU to court in a bid to preserve its authority to safeguard the conference from decisions like these.

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“The conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership, and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletic programs.”

The SEC presidents and chancellors are set to meet on Thursday to decide LSU’s fate, and according to insider Ross Dellenger, one person close to the matter believes the league’s presidents already have the necessary 11 votes out of 16 to expel the university. LSU, meanwhile, appears to have little room to maneuver at this point.

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Some believe the Tigers could still salvage the situation by imposing a hefty self-inflicted penalty, but whether that would be enough remains to be seen. Ultimately, the decision rests with LSU’s leadership, which has yet to publicly address the looming showdown.