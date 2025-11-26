LSU and Florida Lose Out on Another SEC Conference Coach as Coaching Carousel Shortens

The SEC coaching search has become selective, with few options left following the South Carolina AD Jeremiah Donati’s latest move. It may secure the Gamecocks’ head coach job despite a rocky 4-7 season, but it definitely hurts for teams like LSU and Florida.

“It was expected, but South Carolina AD Jeremiah Donati confirmed to The State that Shane Beamer will return as the Gamecocks’ head coach in 2026,” wrote Gamecocks reporter Jordan Kaye.

With that, while several teams have tightened their head-coaching searches, Shane Beamer’s job appears safe heading into South Carolina’s final regular-season game against Clemson. And it may have come down to two reasons.

First, last season’s 9-4 finish and the rise of QB LaNorris Sellers gave the program momentum.

Second, letting Beamer go would come at a steep price. In January, he signed a contract extension that pays over $8 million annually through 2030.

Beyond those reasons, one rocky season may not remove Beamer’s effort through five seasons. Under Beamer, South Carolina is 33-29 and has missed one bowl game in two seasons. Yet, Beamer’s potential didn’t go unnoticed. Beamer’s name floated into the Virginia Tech rumor mill. But those whispers died fast.

“I’ve conveyed how many times I want to be here. This is my dream job. I said that when I came here. Nothing has changed,” said Beamer. “I’m not happy with where we are right now, and I’m determined to get it fixed. We’re in a storm right now that I’m gonna get us out of.”

While no one truly expected him to get the boot this season, that doesn’t change the fact that the Gamecocks stumbled down the stretch, losing their final five SEC games so far this season.

Still, the low point? The gut-wrenching 31-30 defeat at Texas A&M, where South Carolina blew a 27-point halftime lead. After that collapse, whispers about Beamer’s job security grew louder than ever for the first time in his tenure.

Despite that, the financial burden might help quiet some of the firing whispers. Beamer made the first in-season dismissal of his head-coaching career, firing OC Mike Shula and OL coach Lonnie Teasley. Now add his buyout on top of those two, and the total cost would’ve blasted past $39 million.

While Beamer’s sixth season with the Gamecocks is confirmed, he has a tall task ahead. He’s got to revive an offense that spent the season at the bottom of the SEC, while the next OC hire must hit that out of the park. Then there’s the matter of LaNorris Sellers. Keeping him in Columbia is just as crucial with the NFL buzz growing around him. Amid all this, South Carolina’s head coach hasn’t forgotten to focus on the next challenge.

South Carolina HC’s take on the Clemson game

Rivalry Week is here as South Carolina and Clemson face off. But the respect only sharpens the edge as Shane Beamer made his relationship with Clemson HC crystal clear. “You guys know how I feel about Dabo and the respect I have for him… he’s a friend,” said Beamer.

But last season’s 17-14 thriller still echoes on both sidelines. Here’s where he’s honest about the competitive bite beneath it all. “We want to beat each other’s brains out on Saturday… it’s a fierce, fierce, fierce, fierce rivalry,” said Beamer.

Now with both fan bases sparring loudly online, Beamer is chasing a first: beating Clemson in Columbia. Since Steve Spurrier in 2013, no other Gamecocks coach has done it. The bizarre trend? In Beamer’s tenure, the road team always wins the Palmetto Bowl.

Although he tries to laugh it off, stating, “I’m undefeated in noon games,” he knows the truth. “For whatever reason, we have not played well in our stadium, and they have played better than us and coached better than us in our stadium,” admitted the Gamecocks HC.

Noon kickoff or not, he knows the intensity of what’s coming, and Beamer expects to feel every bit of that on Saturday.