LSU Announces Last-Minute Security Changes for Alabama Game as Donald Trump’s Wife Confirms Visit With $5M Gift

LSU fans heading to Tiger Stadium for Saturday’s Alabama game will have more to think about than the usual traffic, parking, and pregame routine. The university has announced additional security checks, campus closures, and changes to stadium access ahead of the first lady, Melania Trump’s visit to Baton Rouge.

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The announcement came on Friday, November 6, a day before Saturday’s game. LSU Athletics said the measures were being coordinated with the U.S. Secret Service because of the high-profile visit.

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LSU informed fans to allow extra time to reach the stadium, with screening expected at every entrance, regardless of ticket type or credential. Fans will still be able to reach the seats covered by their tickets, but access to certain areas within premium spaces may be restricted.

That could mean longer waits in those areas. A section of campus marked in red on LSU’s game-day map will be fully closed.

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Parking, driving, walking, and tailgating will not be permitted inside that footprint. Tailgates already planned there will have to move elsewhere. The area around the Chemical Engineering Building and Power House is among the locations affected by the restrictions.

“Mrs. Trump will attend the highly anticipated LSU Tigers versus Alabama Crimson Tide football game at Tiger Stadium, where a groundbreaking Fostering the Future campaign will activate across the campus and on the field,” the White House said in its statement.

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LSU has directed pedestrians to use the designated route from South Stadium Drive to Field House Drive instead of trying to cross the closed area. The university has also made some adjustments for fans who need accessible routes to suites.

Gates 11-12 and 22-28 will scan suite tickets for guests who need the alternate routes. Once inside, suite guests should head east or southeast toward Gates 20-21 to reach the elevators.

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There are also two times fans should keep in mind. Interior campus streets will begin closing at 5 a.m., while stadium gates are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. LSU has advised ticket holders to check the updated map and prohibited-items list before setting out.

The first lady’s trip to Baton Rouge centers on a $5 million Fostering the Future endowment at LSU, announced by the White House on November 4. Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Rebecca Harris said in a statement that it will help young people who have experienced foster care build a brighter future.

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The money will fund a permanent endowment at LSU for Fostering the Future scholarships, according to the White House, which announced the partnership on November 4. Melania Trump is expected to speak about the endowment in Baton Rouge before attending the Alabama game, and the campaign will also be promoted across campus and at Tiger Stadium.

Melania Trump launched Fostering the Future in 2021, following President Trump’s first term in the White House. The initiative provides scholarships and educational support to young people who have spent time in foster care, helping them pursue college and prepare for life after graduation.

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LSU is among more than 20 universities and colleges that have joined the program. Her attendance adds to a game that already mattered to both programs.

LSU and Alabama entered the weekend with identical 6-2 records, but the first College Football Playoff rankings placed the Crimson Tide at No. 5 and the Tigers at No. 14.

For LSU, a home win would offer a significant boost to its playoff hopes. Alabama arrives with a much stronger position in the committee’s opening rankings, but a loss in Baton Rouge would put pressure on that standing.

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The game is scheduled for the 2:30 p.m. CST window on ABC.

For the tens of thousands of fans making their way to Tiger Stadium, the practical consequences are clear: different walking routes, closed tailgating areas, more checks at the gates and a longer journey from the car to the seat.

The Tigers will still have to handle Alabama on the field. Their supporters, meanwhile, will need to plan for an unfamiliar trip into Tiger Stadium, known as Death Valley. That comes after LSU already adopted stricter tailgating rules following the Homecoming Brawl.

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Several fights broke out during LSU’s recent Homecoming celebrations, with incidents reported near the campus Pentagon and Greek Theatre. LSUPD called in officers from other agencies as the situation grew harder to control.

According to WBRZ, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies also fired pepper balls to scatter the crowds and stop the clashes. University officials said the problems had been building for weeks before Homecoming. They pointed to repeated fights, large crowds that officers struggled to control, and other disruptions.

“We sort of had a shift in where the problems were. That is not indicative of the vast majority of folks on our campus that love our Tigers,” LSU President Wade Rousse said in a statement.

Under the new policy, student tailgates, including those hosted by fraternities and sororities, must end an hour before kickoff. LSU has also barred other events and gatherings during and after games.

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The only exception is for traditional tailgates where fans watch the game on televisions outside the stadium. The university will put more officers on foot and mobile patrols, with particular attention to areas where trouble has occurred before.

LSU says it will not tolerate violence, threats, or illegal drugs. Students involved in dangerous or unlawful conduct could be removed from campus, disciplined by the university, or charged.