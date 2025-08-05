LSU Athlete Breaks All-Time Program Record as Garrett Nussmeier Receives Another Big News

LSU’s 2024 season didn’t kick off with a lot of hype. Losing to USC 27-20 in Las Vegas. It was their fifth consecutive opener loss overall, following losses to Mississippi State in 2020, UCLA in 2021, Florida State in 2022 and 2023, and USC in 2024. Although LSU had an early advantage over USC, they were unable to capitalize on it, giving up a potential 17–13 halftime lead and committing costly penalties in the final seconds. The pressure is now on as the 2025 season opener approaches.

CFB analyst Brad Crawford predicted that LSU will probably make yet another loss, this time against Clemson on August 30. If it is true, Brian Kelly would now be 0-4 in season openers, extending LSU’s losing run to six consecutive years. The stakes are quite high for a program with a championship record and huge expectations. But things look hopeful on their receiving end.

In a recent post on X, Glenn West shared some jaw-dropping numbers on WR Chris Hilton. “Has hit 23.7 mph on the GPS, an all-time LSU record. He also has clocked a 1.37 10-yard split off of a 1-yard lead-in, another program record, and he’s timed in the high 4.2s in the 40.” Hilton’s surprising outburst could be a turning point for a team hoping to start strong and break old patterns. That type of speed can change the course of a season-opening where every inch counts.

Hilton was ranked at number 32 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List for a good reason. Hilton, a former top-ranked recruit in LSU’s stellar WR class, has all the tools; injuries have only slowed him down. Now that he is healed and ready to go, he is expected to have an impactful 2025. He proved to everyone what he was capable of doing in the Texas Bowl by amassing 113 yards on 7 receptions after missing most of the last season due to an ankle injury.

What’s more insane? Seven of his 31 career receptions have been for 40 yards or more. In addition to holding LSU records for highest GPS speed and an absurd 1.37-second 10-yard split, he was a three-time Louisiana high jump champion. He is the craziest member of LSU’s freaky wide receiver group, according to coaches. Despite this, in 2024 alone, even after missing the first six games, he snagged nine catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an impressive 27.0 yards per catch.

LSU’s top athletes and QB spark big hopes for 2025

With names like Chris Hilton, Dominick McKinley, and even former Tiger Bryce Langston making headlines on Feldman’s Freaks List, it’s evident that LSU has no shortage of athletic freaks, whether they’re still at Baton Rouge or making waves elsewhere. From record-breaking speed to jaw-dropping strength, these players are constructed uniquely. And if that talent comes through when it counts, LSU might finally flip the narrative in 2025.

It’s not all about stats, though his 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024 certainly help. Analysts are intrigued by the leadership, control, and confidence he provides to the offense. Joel Klatt even intimated that Garrett Nussmeier’s NFL future appears promising, citing his gradual improvement under Brian Kelly and insights garnered while backing up Heisman finalist Jayden Daniels. This recent announcement adds to the excitement and focuses attention on LSU’s quarterback as the season approaches.

With players like Hilton tearing up the field and Nussmeier developing into a legitimate star, LSU has the firepower to finally break its terrible season-opening streak. Yes, the pressure is high, but so is the promise. If this team stays healthy and plays to its strengths, 2025 might be the year the Tigers flip the script.