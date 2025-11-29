LSU Athlete’s Parents Make Feelings Clear on Frank Wilson After His Promise For Post Brian Kelly Era

With Lane Kiffin predicted to take over the reins at Baton Rouge, the Oklahoma game is the last time the Tigers step onto the field under Wilson. That leaves a bittersweet taste for all the players the interim head coach brought to the program. The parents of freshman running back Harlem Berry didn’t hesitate to give Wilson his flowers.

Five-star Harlem Berry was recruited by Frank Wilson in the class of 2025. The consensus No. 1 RB joined an offensive backfield that had sophomore Caden Durham, who rushed for over 1000 yards in his freshman season under Wilson. For his parents, it all started with Coach Wilson, and whatever may happen at the HC position, they hope that the interim HC stays at the program.

“(Barry’s) relationship with Frank is like, whatever happens, I hope Coach Frank stays. I hope Coach Frank is here with us.” Berry’s mother, Tonika, said in an interview. “Frank and I had a one-on-one conversation. And I told him, I’m giving you my prized possession. You’d better take real good care of him and send him back like I’m sending him to you. He reassured me. He was like, I promise you, I’m going to take care of it.”

Berry showed promise early on, especially against Louisiana Tech in Week 2. But Brian Kelly didn’t commit to increasing his production. In hindsight, his remarks were the last thing a freshman RB needed after a great game.

“Running the football is so much more about next level and making people miss. He did a great job,” Kelly said. He made a couple guys miss, extended a play. We knew he was talented, right? I mean, this is much more about catching up to the system that we run, right?” he added.

That skepticism showed in Berry’s production. After six carries against Louisiana Tech, the freshman RB had 19 carries over his next four games. It’s only due to the injuries at the position that his production increased. However, when Wilson took over the interim role, he ensured that his freshman RB received more of the ball.

Berry had 12 carries for 66 yards against Alabama, followed by 11 carries for 52 yards against Arkansas. His best production of the season came in their Week 13 win as Berry carried the ball 18 times for 80 yards against Western Kentucky. That trend is set to continue against Oklahoma.

Moreover, hiring Lane Kiffin wouldn’t necessarily end Wilson’s career at LSU. There’s a strong possibility that Baton Rouge will retain the man who has been with the program for more than a decade, through both its ups and downs. Even so, Wilson will look to finish his LSU head-coaching stint with a positive record, aiming for a win at OU Memorial in the season finale.

Can Frank Wilson’s LSU upset Oklahoma in Week 14?

LSU can’t make the College Football Playoff, but they can disrupt Oklahoma’s path to it. The Sooners need a win against the Tigers at home to stay in contention. At 9-2, Oklahoma still has a chance to reach the playoffs. After stunning Alabama to move into the top 10, LSU should be a much easier opponent.

The Sooners have had an inconsistent offense even with the addition of quarterback John Mateer. However, their defense and special teams have been on a tear this season. Under head coach Brent Venables, the Sooners rank sixth nationally in points allowed.

On the other hand, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is out for the game. That is a big blow for Frank Wilson, who will be looking to get his third victory in four games. If LSU somehow beats Oklahoma, it will be considered Wilson’s best win as an LSU head coach.