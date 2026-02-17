LSU Coach Turns Down $7.6B NFL Team’s Offer to Help Lane Kiffin’s Inaugural Season with the Tigers

LSU fans can breathe a sigh of relief because safeties coach Jake Olsen has decided to turn down the NFL and stay in Baton Rouge. For a minute there, it looked like he was heading to the pros to join the $7.6 billion Washington Commanders franchise. The Commanders’ new defensive coordinator, Daronte Jones, was hell-bent on locking in Olsen.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Losing him would’ve shattered folks in Baton Rouge, especially since he just helped the Tigers’ secondary reach some handsome milestones in 2025. The connection to Washington was genuine as Jones and Olsen worked together at LSU back in 2021. Usually, when the NFL comes calling, especially with a former coworker, coaches jump at the chance without thinking twice or not thinking at all. But after weighing his options, Olsen decided his work with the Tigers wasn’t finished.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is as big a win as it gets for new head coach Lane Kiffin as he tries to keep some stability in the program in his inaugural season. Olsen has been coaching the safeties for the last two seasons. He has a very solid relationship with defensive coordinator Blake Baker. That chemistry paid off in 2025 when LSU’s defense surged into the Top-25 nationally for total defense. They just allowed just 18.3 points per game last fall, ranking 4th in the SEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has developed potential an 2nd round draft stars like A.J. Haulcy. The former Houston athlete is easily top 3 or top 4 in this year’s draft. He ended his career at Baton Rouge with All-America honors under Olsen’s guidance after racking up 88 tackles and 3 interceptions. Olsen’s impact was so deep that LSU became the only team in the country in 2025 to record more interceptions (17) than passing touchdowns allowed.