LSU Could Pursue Undrafted Ole Miss Player Despite His Public Criticism of Lane Kiffin: Report

Despite having an apparent $40 million roster for the 2026 college football season, the last thing Lane Kiffin would do now is say ‘no’ to top talent for LSU, regardless of past friction. The pressure to win as many games as possible and make a deep playoff run outweighs any personal beef, and that is the most recent development involving a former Ole Miss defensive tackle.

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According to CJ of TigerBait.com, word is LSU is reportedly planning to pursue former Ole Miss star Zxavian Harris, the very player who was outspoken about head coach Lane Kiffin ditching the Ole Miss Rebels for Baton Rouge.

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When Kiffin abruptly packed his bags and left Oxford to take over the LSU program on a seven-year, $91 million deal, Harris was his most vocal critic on the team.

“When Kiffin was there, he was telling us like almost every day, don’t believe the rumors,” Harris said during his NFL combine. “Like, he’s not gonna leave to keep us focused. But by the time it came, everybody was star-struck. He told us not to believe the rumors. We should have believed it, and he just left out of nowhere.”

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Harris even went as far as calling Kiffin’s exit a “slap in the face.” Moreover, he openly accused Kiffin of trying to “steal our shine” and mockingly promised that the Rebels would troll him right back on the field.

This prospect of a potential reunion of the two, but at LSU, comes after an interesting development. Harris had already signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent, but was waived by the team earlier this month. His return to college football comes after obtaining a temporary restraining order against the NCAA in a Louisiana state court, which allowed him and 32 other college athletes from various sports to have a fifth year of eligibility. Of the 33, 16 are football players, including two other former Ole Miss starters, tight end Dae’quan Wright and defensive back Wydett William.

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While Zxavian Harris publicly expressed how sourly he felt about Kiffin’s actions, in the modern era of million-dollar college sports, winning and big business usually win out over internet beef and old feelings. LSU is playing with an astronomical budget this season, and Harris’ return might not be impossible.

It’s not like the Tigers are thin on the DT. They arguably have one of the highest ceilings in the country for the 2026 season, but what they lack in that department is experience. And that is where Harris would fit in perfectly.

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Moreover, if adding a dominant defender like Harris to the defensive line moves the needle toward a trophy, Kiffin will gladly swallow his pride and put the past behind him. As for Harris, he is looking for the absolute best platform to showcase his skills for NFL scouts and maximize his value before the next draft. And LSU could be the right landing spot.

Rumors from inside the portal loop confirm that he has closed the door on returning to Ole Miss, making a move to their biggest rival a perfect business decision. Signing with the Tigers gives him an immediate spotlight on a championship-caliber team, even if it means playing for the guy he feels sour about.

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Truth be told, it would do more good for him than the Tigers!

Why It Is a Win-Win Situation For Both Parties

If Zxavian Harris signs with LSU, the chances of his name getting called in the 2027 NFL Draft will get significantly higher. The four-time national champions had multiple players who got drafted in the NFL for the 2026-27 season, including Round 1 pick Mansoor Delane for the Kansas City Chiefs.

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The biggest thing holding Harris back during the last draft cycle was the major right foot surgery he had right after the NFL Combine. Because of that injury, he couldn’t work out for his Pro Day. The Saints still took a bet on his potential upside and signed him as an undrafted free agent. Unfortunately, he spent his entire time on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list before being waived.

Even with his injury, ESPN ranked Harris as a high-tier talent, briefly identifying him as a potential Day 2 or Day 3 pick.

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Despite LSU having DT stars like Malik Blocton and Clemson transfer Stephiylan Green, Zxavian Harris could easily start on Day 1 even if he signs with the Tigers in the very last hour of the deadline, and potentially go on to prove his worth again and be a first-, second-, or third-round draft pick next year.