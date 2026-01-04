LSU Expected to Make Major $5M Decision After Lane Kiffin Staffer Pulls off Risky Stunt

LSU’s quarterback nightmare may finally be ending. With Garrett Nussmeier’s eligibility expiring and Michael Van Buren entering the portal, the Tigers are left with zero scholarship QBs left on the roster. But that panic fades fast as Lane Kiffin and his staff zero in on a perfect million-dollar portal quarterback who can stabilize their future of the program.

Transfer portal chaos is gaining momentum as the LSU Tigers go after Cincinnati’s transfer QB Brendan Sorsby. After making a weekend visit to Texas Tech on Friday night, he departed to visit LSU’s staff members and Lane Kiffin on Saturday night. Miami is also in the mix for Sorsby, and sources confirm to On3 that the 21-year-old’s decision could come within the next 24 to 48 hours, making this visit even more crucial.

LSU holds the winning hand with sheer financial firepower. Projections whisper that elite QBs could shatter the $3.5 million barrier this offseason, and for the Tigers? That’s child’s play. They didn’t blink while hiring Lane Kiffin off a $91 million megadeal—dropping $5 million to lock down their savior feels like pocket change in the new NIL Wild West.

Then LSU’s pitch gains credibility as Ole Miss, under Lane Kiffin’s guidance and his offensive staff, developed remarkable quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart and Trinidad Chambliss. Now that Kiffin has the backing of his staff at LSU, he could very well make another star player as the head coach of the Tigers.

On top of that, Sorsby’s resume and football skills make him an ideal fit for Lane Kiffin’s team. During the 2025 season, he threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also added 580 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground. His dual-threat ability and experience against ranked opponents strengthen LSU’s interest.

Lane Kiffin is known as the “portal king” because of his ability to find top players through the portal rather than relying on high school recruits. Matt Corral and Austin Simmons were the only signal callers recruited by him from high school. So, that might grab Sorsby’s eye, too, with LSU’s history of developing transfer QBs into Heisman winners like Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.

With Sorsby’s decision timeline looming, Lane Kiffin is also eyeing other high-level options like Sam Leavitt and DJ Lagway. In the meantime, the Tigers’ head coach is also trying to ensure that he does everything he can to get Sorsby’s commitment.

Lane Kiffin’s staffer pulls an unexpected stunt

Ole Miss shocked everyone and pulled a massive last-moment victory against Georgia under Pete Golding. But that celebration didn’t last long at Oxford, as Lane Kiffin pulled a massive stunt of taking back his staff, who were helping the Rebels until the playoffs.

Running back coach Kevin Smith, tight ends coach Joe Cox, receivers coach George McDonald, analyst Dan Stevens, and graduate assistant Sawyer Jordan are all returning to LSU and will be there to help Lane Kiffin with recruiting. The only coach who will have to juggle between the two jobs is OC Charlie Weis Jr., as On3’s Ross Dellenger confirms his struggles.

“Charlie Weis Jr. flying back and forth in 24 hours, helping Ole Miss prepare for a semifinal game and helping rival LSU land a portal quarterback,” Dellenger said on X.

He was present Saturday night in Baton Rouge for Brenden Sorbsy’s visit to the LSU Tigers. Charlie Weis Jr. is flying back and forth on a private jet to make sure no team suffers. However, despite his efforts and Kiffin’s leniency, fans and analysts are trolling him for his move to pull out the coaches. After their win against Georgia, defensive tackle Zxavian Harris accused Lane Kiffin of having the wrong motives for the team.

“Yeah, he was just trying to steal our shine,” Harris said. “That’s all he’s trying to do. That’s all he’s been trying to do is steal our shine.”

Now, after all this drama, it will be interesting to see whether Ole Miss knocks Miami out of the finals and LSU has a better standing this coming season. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.