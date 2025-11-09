LSU Fans Can’t Wait for Frank Wilson Update as Garrett Nussmeier Becomes Laughing Stock

After cutting ties with Brian Kelly, LSU seemed to be heading straight towards excellence. But giving Frank Wilson another shot at coaching turned into a complete disaster. As they went 9-20 against Alabama, handing them their 4th loss of the season. The offensive struggles kept piling up, and on top of it, Garrett Nussmeier’s rookie mistake ended all hopes for their comeback. Now, fans are right here demanding answers from Wilson and Nussmeier.

With 9:41 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Garrett Nussmeier made a critical error on 3rd-and-goal. While facing a three-man rush, Nussmeier couldn’t take on the pressure as he moved the wrong way to avoid it and went directly in front of Alabama’s Edge Yhonzae Pierre, who then sacked him for a 14-yard loss. What makes this even worse is that instead of finding an open receiver or making a pass, Nussmeier tried rushing the ball, and that mistake ended LSU’s drive.

As Broadcaster Chase Snyder hits X with bashing Nussmeier’s performance: “Aaaaand this is why Booger McFarland said this about Garrett Nussmeier. Wtf is this?” Even Booger McFarland didn’t bother sugarcoating it, firing off a brutal comparison between Ty Simpson and Garrett Nussmeier. “You’re seeing a stark difference when one team has a quarterback in Ty Simpson and LSU has Garrett Nussmeier.” 💀 That comment struck a nerve with fans, who quickly turned their anger toward interim head coach Frank Wilson, flooding social media with criticism after another disappointing showing.

After the 14-yard sack, LSU was pushed out of the red zone. That resulted in multiple failed drives and a couple of three-and-outs. Even Frank Wilson couldn’t make peace with Garrett Nussmeier’s mistake, as the camera caught him getting into an intense sideline rift with him, and he seemed clearly frustrated with his lack of execution. Wilson made the tough call of pulling Nussmeier out of the game and putting Michael Van Buren in the game.

Before getting benched, Nussmeier completed 18 of 21 for 121 yards with an average of 5.8 yards per pass attempt. This is the second straight time that Nussmeier is sitting out for Buren after he did the same in LSU’s home loss against Texas A&M. It became more evident after Wilson made his stance clear on the QB position before the game.

“As far as the quarterback position? As I spoke about, Garrett is our starting quarterback,” said Wilson. “We do think that Michael brings some special things to the table that make a defense have to defend him as well. And so, we’ll look at the opportunities that present themselves to them, for us. And, when they present themselves, we’ll take advantage of it.” And that’s what happened; one key mistake sent him straight to the sidelines.

With this, their offense is in the bottom half of the SEC, averaging just 25.5 points per game. Now, all those inconsistencies are making fans question Wilson’s capabilities, too.

Fans turn their backs on Frank Wilson

After Brian Kelly’s exit, LSU is already struggling to find consistency in the team, and that’s when Frank Wilson took over, but in his very first game, they fell hard against Alabama. There were no changes in the offensive struggles as the Tigers ran a lot of short passes and screens and failed miserably in goal-to-go situations. As they had to settle for Damian Ramos’s three field goals. And that’s what’s making fans furious, as this one pointed out: “LSU needs to find another interim coach to finish out this season. Frank Wilson is about as bad as it gets.”

Even the rushing game was a mess. Alabama held them to just 59 rushing yards. Looking at the same mistakes repeating, fans are now urging LSU to find a better replacement for Kelly. “Frank Wilson’s game management tonight makes Kelly look like a genius. How was this dude a head coach before?” Even this fan followed the same tone, showing discomfort in Wilson’s play-calling. “Frank Wilson is a great guy, but coach, not so much.” Can we blame them? The Tigers couldn’t score a single point in the first or third quarter; that makes the frustration evident.

Now, this fan went straight on bashing Wilson’s HC record. Before LSU, Wilson was HC at UTSA and McNeese State, but his tenure didn’t end the way it was supposed to. After a 19-29 record with UTSA, he was fired from the position in 2019. Then the same happened against the Cowboys when he went 7-11 for two seasons. “They have to stop with the Frank Wilson head coach thing, like he didn’t get fired from 2 trash schools and win like 30% of his games,” they said. Now, with Wilson’s past inconsistency and Nussmeier’s growing concerns, it will be interesting to see how LSU shapes up in the future.