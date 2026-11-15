LSU Fans Exit With Expletive Chants Against Sam Leavitt as Texas Gets First Baton Rouge Win in 74 Years

Tiger Stadium had plenty to celebrate when LSU built an 11-point advantage, but the closing minutes turned that excitement into frustration. By the time fans began filing out, the atmosphere surrounding the Tigers had taken a very different turn.

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LSU fans directed expletive-laced chants at quarterback Sam Leavitt as they exited following the Tigers’ 22-21 loss to Texas on Saturday, November 14. The postgame reaction was captured by LSU Tiger TV sports reporter Juliette Marino, who shared footage of students leaving Tiger Stadium on X.

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The defeat was particularly painful for LSU as Texas secured its first victory in Baton Rouge since 1952, ending a 74-year wait.

“Students exiting tonight’s game following LSU’s 22-21 lost to Texas,” Marino posted on X.

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Leavitt’s performance was one of the major factors behind the frustration surrounding LSU’s defeat. The quarterback completed 27 of 37 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with wide receiver Jackson Harris for both of the Tigers’ passing scores.

However, he also threw three interceptions, all of which were recorded by Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald. The turnovers gave the Longhorns opportunities to remain in contention despite struggling to keep pace with LSU during stretches of the game.

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Despite those mistakes, LSU still managed to establish control. Leavitt’s two touchdown passes to Harris helped the Tigers take a 14-10 halftime lead, while running back Dilin Jones extended their advantage after the break.

LSU appeared to be in a strong position when Jones broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. His score pushed the Tigers ahead 21-10 with 5:52 remaining in the period, putting Texas in a difficult position heading into the final quarter.

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However, the Longhorns gradually reduced the deficit through kicker Gianni Spetic. He converted a 41-yard field goal late in the third quarter before adding another from 50 yards with 11:37 remaining in the fourth.

Texas got its chance with just over two minutes remaining. Starting from their own 42-yard line, the Longhorns put together a 12-play, 58-yard drive under quarterback Arch Manning.

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Manning converted important third downs with both his passing and rushing ability. He eventually reached the LSU four-yard line, where he found running back Raleek Brown for the decisive touchdown pass with three seconds left on the clock.

The score put Texas ahead 22-21 and completed one of the most significant road victories of its season. The Longhorns finished the contest with 273 total yards, while LSU actually recorded 366. However, Texas made its final possession count when it mattered most.

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Beyond the dramatic finish, the result carried historical significance for the Longhorns. Their previous victory at LSU’s Tiger Stadium came in 1952, making Saturday’s result their first win at the venue in 74 years.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team improved to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in SEC play. The victory also gave Texas its fifth win against an opponent ranked in the most recent College Football Playoff Top 25, strengthening its position heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

For LSU, the defeat dropped the Tigers to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in conference play. It also marked their second consecutive loss after falling to Alabama 31-13 the previous week.

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The Tigers had another opportunity to close out a ranked opponent but could not produce the necessary offensive response in the fourth quarter. Their inability to add to the 21 points already on the scoreboard ultimately allowed Texas to complete the comeback.

LSU will now turn its attention to Tennessee, with a road matchup scheduled for November 21. Texas, meanwhile, will return home to face Arkansas as the Longhorns look to carry their momentum into the final weeks of the season.