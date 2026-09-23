LSU Football Player Under Investigation for Alleged Assault; Victim Claims to Be a School Student

LSU football is facing heat far beyond the football field. Prosecutors in Baton Rouge have opened a criminal investigation into a sexual assault allegation involving a current Tigers player, whose identity has not been publicly revealed. The case came to light after an LSU student went public online, claiming the university let her alleged attacker back on campus.

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“A criminal investigation is underway into an alleged sexual assault involving an LSU football player and a student on LSU’s campus last year,” WAFB reported via an Instagram post, stating information from the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. “The football player accused in the case has not been released.”

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The story broke wide open when Kendall Danielle shared her experience on TikTok. The alleged victim is confirmed to be an LSU student enrolled at the university at the time of the incident, giving her full access to campus facilities and internal Title IX processes. According to her video account, the assault took place inside campus grounds around 4:30 a.m. on October 18, 2025.

She noted that the athlete even admitted to the act during the university’s internal hearing, leading to an initial one-year suspension. But she claimed that the punishment did not stand after he appealed and was allowed to return to campus. This eventually pushed her to speak publicly and pursue criminal charges.

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“Just trying to speak on my story because LSU does really protect their athletes, especially their football players, and I’m sorry for anyone else who has gone through something similar to this,” Kendall Danielle, the alleged victim, said in the TikTok posted on September 14, according to Louisiana Radio Network

District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office only learned of the charges this past Tuesday, even though the underlying incident dates back nearly a year. Moore mentioned that the case had “previously been addressed through a campus-level investigatory and review process,” and both LSU Police and Baton Rouge Police already had information tied to the case.

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Moore’s office has since requested every relevant record connected to the case, including interviews, reports, and evidence from LSU, Baton Rouge Police, LSU Police, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

“LSU and its current administration take very seriously any allegations of misconduct involving students on our campuses. Safety and security must be our number one priority,” LSU President Wade Rousse said in a statement.

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“Let me assure everyone that this incident has been handled professionally and that LSU has strictly followed our policies, procedures, and best practices, including the Title IX process, to guide our actions to date. Now that a criminal complaint has been filed, our role is to continue cooperating with our law enforcement partners as they work through their investigatory process.”

LSU football is operating under a national spotlight, especially with Lane Kiffin in his first season as head coach and the Tigers chasing a College Football Playoff spot.

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A criminal investigation involving an unnamed player, along with allegations that the university failed to properly handle the matter through its internal process, could bring additional scrutiny to the athletic department. The accuser herself pointed directly at the school prioritizing football over accountability in her video.

LSU stands by internal review as DA conducts independent criminal investigation

Beyond LSU’s statement, the DA’s office has been careful about the sensitivity of the case, with Moore citing that his office would have no further comment “to protect the integrity of the investigation and the rights of everyone involved.”

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Danielle further said that the investigators she spoke with at the LSU police department were not keen on pursuing an elaborate investigation.

“They could have someone here who has admitted to a crime and not pursue charges on them themselves, or even when I came in to pursue charges, basically said that nothing could be done and pretty much that I’m wasting my time, and that’s kind of what I did today,” Danielle said, according to the Louisiana Radio Network.

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She further mentioned that since the alleged assault incident, she had been undergoing treatment for anxiety and also alleged that the football player offered her $1,000 in hush money. With the DA’s office now reviewing reports and opening a fresh investigation, the case remains active, with no arrests or charges announced.