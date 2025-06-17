LSU Gains Major Intel on Top-10 TE as Brian Kelly Plots Defensive Steal From SEC Rival

The wind’s blowing Brian Kelly’s way on the recruiting trail. LSU’s 2026 class is looking special, proving they can still stack top talent despite the Bryce Underwood snub. They already boast the SEC’s top recruiting class with ten commits, including 2 five-star prospects and 7 four-stars. With official visits stacking up, Kelly’s deep in the recruiting trenches this June, and LSU’s pulling out all the stops for premier young players. The foundation is already strong, with Louisiana’s own Jabari Mack and Tristen Keys, the nation’s top wide receiver, already committed. Momentum’s with LSU, and their summer recruiting just got even bigger.

Big news is brewing in Baton Rouge. On June 16, four-star tight end Israel Briggs officially named LSU in his Top 2—and a commitment is just around the corner.

The 6’5″, 200-pound standout from Visalia, California, is set to make his decision on June 24. A former Arizona State pledge, Briggs recently wrapped up his official visit to LSU from June 6–8, and it clearly made a strong impression. Ranked as one of the top 10 TEs in the 2026 class, he’s now down to just two: LSU and Miami. The Tigers have momentum—and possibly the edge—as decision day approaches.

National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had high praise for Israel Briggs—and for good reason. “He totaled 44 catches for 571 yards and eight touchdowns and you can see the basketball background in his game as he’s a fluid athlete who wins 50-50 balls and is able to easily track the ball down the field. He runs well after the catch, can make defenders miss in the open field and is a willing blocker as well with a nice edge in his game,” wrote Greg.

From his smooth footwork to his physicality, Briggs brings a rare mix of finesse and firepower to the field. Whether it’s high-pointing a pass or throwing a key block, he checks every box for an elite TE. Given that Israel Briggs is seeking the perfect fit for his future, it’s easy to see why he’s in high demand. The California native is a top prospect, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 tight end and No. 67 overall in the 2026 class.

Now, with LSU, Vols, and Michigan knocking, Miami has surged as a top contender. As his decision day nears, Briggs knows the stakes. “It’s getting to that process where you’re going to have to start making big boy decisions and have to really lock in on where I want to go,” he said. The clock’s ticking for Israel Briggs’ decision, but Brian Kelly isn’t waiting around. The LSU head coach is already cooking up a potential defensive heist, aiming to flip a top talent from a fellow SEC powerhouse.

Brian Kelly’s next big recruit

LSU might not be racking up commitments just yet, but momentum is building fast in Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly’s crew is hosting a crucial official visit weekend (June 13–14), and one name is heating up: Landon Barnes.

The four-star EDGE out of powerhouse Duncanville is 6’4”, 235 pounds of pure SEC potential. Once an SMU lean, Barnes now looks primed to leave Texas, with LSU turning up the pressure late. Landon Barnes was set to visit Georgia, but made a bold move—he canceled it to prioritize LSU. That’s a major win for Brian Kelly’s squad.

Texas, OSU, and Ole Miss are still in the mix, but LSU is rising fast. With the Tigers needing help on defense, especially against mobile QBs, a freak athlete like Barnes could be the game-changer they’ve been waiting for. Although LSU jumped into the Landon Barnes race late, they’re making up ground fast.

Despite strong additions from the transfer portal like Jack Pyburn, Patrick Payton, and Jimari Butler, all three are expected to play just one season. This creates an opportunity for Gabriel Reliford in 2026. And Barnes, once thought to be just a hopeful on LSU’s top eight list, silenced all doubt by opting for Baton Rouge over a visit to Athens. He still has trips to OSU and Texas ahead, but LSU is heating up at the perfect time—and everyone’s watching closely.