LSU GM Announces Big Changes to $40M Roster to Help Lane Kiffin

LSU is spending nearly $22 million more on its 2026 roster than it did in 2025. While the Tigers originally planned to spend between $25 million and $30 million for this season, donors increased their contributions to exceed $40 million after Lane Kiffin presented a plan to “win in Year 1.” Now, to help Kiffin and ensure every dollar is used with purpose, LSU’s GM, Billy Glasscock, is bringing major changes to roster policy.

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The Tigers maintain a firm policy of not negotiating NIL contracts mid-season, and negotiations are deferred until the transfer portal window opens. The program uses the evaluations that it has accumulated throughout the entire year to determine a player’s market value. Glasscock explained why those evaluations matter in helping the Tigers stay confident about how they choose to use their money.

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“In college football, my backups are starters in the ACC. So the guy who backs up for us, the fifth corner for us, is going to get three times the amount of money to go to SMU. I think, so his agent goes, you’re out here paying a mark. No, no, he’s a fifth corner for me; I can’t pay the fifth corner, I pay my starting corner. So then you’re not paying a market buy. No, the market’s incorrect,” said the LSU GM.

“Those teams aren’t us. Our backups are their best players. Of course, they’re going to pay them what they have. They have their money to spend, too. So the discipline comes there. This one comes like players 35 through 65 because every time a guy comes in. Who’s player 40, who’s a really good player, but he’s a bad piece for you; he’s not going to start. He comes in the transfer window, and he says, ‘Hey, man, I can go to Cincinnati or Louisville for this.'”

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“If I go to that to keep him now, I’m paying him above his grade. I’ve just taken that difference and took it out of the starting guy’s pocket. I did essentially. And if I do that for 35 players, it ain’t $50,000; it’s $3 million that can be in the starting guy’s pocket,” added Glasscock.

This disciplined approach allows LSU to use a full year of ‘evals’ to avoid overpaying for mid-season flashes, ensuring the $40 million is spent on proven commodities rather than potential. Then, waiting for the portal window allows the Tigers’ staff to evaluate internal roster growth alongside external portal options, preventing “NIL friction” in which mid-season deals for new recruits might make existing stars feel undervalued.

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Kiffin used this strategy to assemble the nation’s No. 1 transfer portal class for 2026, and he specifically identified elite talent like QB Sam Leavitt and OT Jordan Seaton by waiting for their full-season metrics to justify the massive price tags.

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However, to keep these elite talents for next season, this strategy may not be enough for the Tigers. Yet, is the 2026 roster capable of winning a national title under Lane Kiffin following this hefty investment?

LSU’s chance to win a national title with the $4OM roster

When it comes to LSU’s future under Lane Kiffin, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t hedging his bets. Speaking on his show, he said he believes Kiffin’s move to Baton Rouge is a championship-caliber decision.

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“As for LSU, will they win a national championship under Lane Kiffin? My first response to that would be yes, I think they will,” said Finebaum.

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Under Kiffin, LSU’s recruiting footprint, NIL strength, and national reach present the kind of infrastructure elite coaches chase when they’re serious about finishing the job. That’s why Finebaum said, “I don’t think Lane Kiffin went there if he didn’t think he could win a national championship.”

For the 2026 season, LSU not only signed 40 portal players, including QB Husan Longstreet, Edge Princewill Umanmielen, and others, but also brought in coaching staff such as Charlie Weis Jr., Tee Martin, Sterling Lucas, and Corey Raymond.

Now, to the ESPN analyst, Kiffin’s departure from the Rebels reflected a strategic understanding of where the ceiling truly sits. Finebaum even pointed to recent championship formulas, such as Indiana’s momentum-driven surge, as proof that the right mix can spark a title run.

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With a $40 million roster and a championship-or-bust mandate, Kiffin’s ability to manage both money and expectations will define not just the season, but his entire tenure at LSU.