LSU expected a fresh start to bring a change in fortunes this season. After bringing in a high-profile head coach and investing heavily in the roster, the Tigers entered 2026 hoping to compete for a place among college football’s top teams. But with the season nearing its end, the results have not matched those expectations. Another loss has left LSU with a losing conference record, while questions continue to follow the team into the offseason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The latest defeat came against Tennessee, where the Tigers fell 27-13 for their third straight loss. As Lane Kiffin faces growing criticism over his first season in Baton Rouge, a former LSU star has stepped forward with an idea of his own. He believes the program needs to do more to keep Louisiana’s best young players from heading elsewhere, and he is ready to help with that effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Leonard Fournette wants to be LSU’s recruiting ambassador 🐯🗣️ On letting Louisiana talent leave: ‘That’s like going to New Orleans and saying you don’t want no gumbo.’ 🍲 ⚜️ Keep the best players HOME,” 4th and South posted on X on November 23.

Fournette made his pitch during an appearance on the 4th and South podcast. The former Tigers running back spoke about Louisiana prospects choosing other programs and said LSU should make better use of the connections it already has within the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed to quarterback Elijah and standout athlete and wide receiver Eastern Royal, who has committed to Florida. Fournette believes having former players involved in recruiting could help convince more local prospects to stay close to home.

“If y’all make me a part of the recruiting process, we will keep 95% of our talent home. I can vouch that. You know why? Because I was one of the guys that decided to stay home and change the game,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fournette also explained why staying at LSU meant so much to him. Although he did not win a national championship during his time in Baton Rouge, he believes his decision to represent his home state is a big reason fans continue to connect with him.

“I didn’t win a national championship, but people in Louisiana respect me because I stayed home and fought for my state,” Fournette said. “If you stay home, you could do anything you want in Louisiana. It’s nothing like home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He ended his message with a direct request to the program: “LSU, let me on the recruiting board to get these kids to stay home.”

Fournette’s offer comes as Kiffin deals with a difficult finish to his debut season. LSU’s loss to Tennessee on November 21 dropped the Tigers to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in SEC play. They have now lost three games in a row, against Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five losses also put Kiffin in an unwanted position compared with his predecessor. Brian Kelly never lost more than four games in a full season at LSU, while Kiffin has already reached five in his first year. Kiffin’s teams have also gone 0-4 against AP Top-10 opponents this season, and his career record against those teams now stands at 6-20.

LSU entered the season with major expectations after bringing Kiffin over from Ole Miss on a reported seven-year, $91 million contract. The program also made a significant investment in its roster, but the Tigers have already been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tennessee game highlighted some of the problems that have followed LSU throughout the season. The Tigers committed 16 penalties for 98 yards, their highest single-game penalty total in more than 30 years, and turned the ball over three times.

Former LSU national champion Breiden Fehoko also shared strong criticism of the program’s leadership after the defeat, adding to the conversation around Kiffin and the team’s direction.

With the playoff race no longer an option, LSU must now turn its attention to the changes needed for next season. Kiffin will have plenty to address, from the team’s mistakes on the field to building a roster capable of meeting the program’s expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fournette, meanwhile, has made his position clear. He wants to help LSU keep more of Louisiana’s top recruits at home. Whether the Tigers give him a formal recruiting role remains to be seen, but the former running back has already offered to get involved.