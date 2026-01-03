LSU Insider Has Bad News for Michael Van Buren as Lane Kiffin’s True QB Plans Confirmed

The LSU Tigers are facing a QB conundrum. Starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is possibly moving to the NFL, leaving Lane Kiffin on the lookout for his next signal-caller. And even though backup QB Michael Van Buren has shown impressive flashes of talent, that might not be enough for him to impress Kiffin.

“I do not believe LSU’s next quarterback is currently on this roster,” analyst Shea Dixon shared in a conversation with JD Pickell and Josh Newberg on Rivals. “Is that a bold take? No. They only have one scholarship quarterback on the roster. Michael Van Buren.”

“And I find it hard pressed to believe that Kiffin, with this affinity for quarterbacks with whom they’ve been in contact with you behind the scenes, leading up to the portal opening today, that you would ride with Van Buren.”

Exactly one year ago, Michael Van Buren packed his bags for Baton Rouge. Having already made his impact as a true freshman at Mississippi State, the 6’0, 190-pound QB sat out an entire year behind Garrett Nussmeier, working on his development. He came into the spotlight after Nussmeier took to the sidelines, owing to a torso injury. And became the primary signal caller.

On Sunday, he led the Tigers into the bowl game against Houston, wrapping up his season with 1,010 yards and eight touchdowns. However, that does not mean the QB would have it any easier to claim the starting gig.

At a time when Garrett is leaving, Buren has a shot at the QB1. However, it seems LSU is passing up on him.

Chatter has it that Kiffin might be interested in the Rebels QB Trinidad Chambliss, who is yet to receive his eligibility verdict. However, given Ole Miss’s rise at the Sugar Bowl, the question remains if he will turn his head towards LSU. Besides thta, Rebel’s QB Austin Simmons is also entering the portal. In week 2, Simmons sustained an ankle injury, which sidelined him, making way for Trinidad Chambliss.

Although industry sources suggest that Kiffin might be on the lookout for a veteran arm.

Lane Kiffin is targeting Sam Leavitt

As analyst Shea Dixon put it, QB Michael Van Buren is not viewed as Garrett Nussmeier’s replacement. Lane Kiffin is reportedly targeting Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt and Cincinnati Bearcats Brenan Sorsby. Both quarterbacks have made a massive impact on their respective programs.

“I’ll tell you this from kind of sources behind the scenes,” Dixon adds. “Lane Kiffin’s very high on (Sam) Levitt.”

Both Leavitt and Sorsby are the top 5 quarterbacks in the transfer portal right now. Although Sam has a ‘do not contact’ tag on, Sorsby is reportedly highly recruited by Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech. Despite that, sources indicate that both these players remain a top target for LSU.

“The Tigers are also taking stock of the current quarterback market,” Nakos wrote. “Sources have told On3’s Steve Wiltfong and I that Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt and Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby have Kiffin’s attention in the current market.

“Viewed as two of the top quarterbacks set to officially enter the transfer portal on Friday, both have other suitors. Sorsby has been tied to Texas Tech, while Miami and Oregon are other early schools to watch for Leavitt. Both are proven starters as Kiffin looks to rebuild the LSU quarterback room.”

So far, Brendan Sorsby has chipped in 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and five interceptions, along with nine scores. On the other hand, Leavitt recorded 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions before sustaining a season-ending injury.

Not just that, Auburn’s Deuce Knight is (reportedly) also in the mix.