LSU Invites Top 40 Donors for Exclusive Presentation as School Eyes New Revenue Stream Amid $70M Problem

In college sports today, money often calls the shots. LSU knows that after spending more than $40 million in 2026 to build its roster. Now the Tigers also face a tough stretch because of big buyouts. Even so, the school is pushing a new ways to bring in cash and steady its budget.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That bold new plan will be presented to LSU’s 40 top donors during the first week of August, likely on the 3rd or 5th, as reported by Louisiana Sports’ Matt Moscona. The school’s athletic department CEO, Matt Bormann, sent an invitation to those donors to hear a presentation. That gives them a first glimpse of LSU Athletics’ financial future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter, which was obtained by Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, clearly shows LSU president Dr. Wade Rousse will present the unveiling of an “alternative revenue-generating opportunity for LSU athletics that is the first of its kind nationally and could quite possibly change the future of college sports in America.”

The urgency behind LSU’s move is quite strong. The school has to pay nearly $54 M for former football head coach Brian Kelly’s buyout. Along with that, LSU owes $8M for former men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon and $6M for ex-AD Scott Woodward. That’s not all. Hiring Lane Kiffin was expensive for the Tigers. LSU has to pay a $3 million buyout to Ole Miss for landing Kiffin before ending his contract with the Rebels. LSU has lived through tight budget years before, but the size of these buyouts is new. Across the SEC, other schools are also hunting fresh revenue to cover big coaching exits and player pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given all, LSU must spend over $70 M in dead money. That is real cash going out for coaches and administrators who no longer work for the school. To carry that load, the Tigers need multiple revenue streams. Lane Kiffin’s team is built to win on the field. Fixing the money side falls to Rousse, who was picked as president with revenue and risk in mind.

“College athletics is at a financial crossroads, and we’re feeling it every day at LSU. As someone who has contributed generously to our athletic programs to keep them operational, you know how unsustainable the budget of the athletic department looks and how hard TAF has worked with our donors to assist,” read the letter sent to donors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Governor Jeff Landry supported the presidency of Dr. Wade Rousse because he believes Wade is an innovator, especially as it relates to economics, financing, and revenue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the invitation to the Governor’s Mansion won’t be a fundraiser; it’s a discussion between the program’s officials and donors regarding the future of LSU athletics. While the financial pressure is quite precarious, LSU hasn’t limited itself to a single means to gain financial profit.

The Woodside patch deal is only one piece of the plan. The bigger question for donors is the separate revenue idea that Rousse and Landry will outline in August. That concept has not been made public, and LSU is keeping the details close until the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

LSU’s way to earn more

In 2025, LSU’s athletic department spent about $223.4 million and brought in nearly the same. Now, under the new revenue-sharing rules, the Tigers can pay roughly $21.3 million directly to athletes. That adds more than $1 million on top of last year’s player costs, and the gap keeps growing.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the school inked a multi-year jersey patch deal with Woodside Energy. Though the specific amount is confidential, it’s an eight-figure partnership, per sources.

“This partnership with Woodside Energy represents a monumental step forward for LSU Athletics and our student-athletes,” said LSU AD Verge Ausberry, as reported by Sports Illustrated. LSU continues to set the standard and remains at the forefront of this new era of collegiate athletics, and we are excited to align athletic excellence with community impact through this historic collaboration.”

For LSU’s 21 varsity sports teams, the company’s patches will appear from the start of the 2026-2027 season. The multi-million dollar deal not only helps LSU in getting top-tier talent but also helps in bringing in steady hands.