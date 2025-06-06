LSU Issues Statement on Superfan’s Death to Brain Cancer After Granting His Final Wish

Well, Jayden Thomas Kimble walked through life with quiet courage and unshakable faith. Born on April 25, 2008, he joined his Lord and Savior on June 3, 2025, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. But he didn’t go down without a fight—he met that beast head-on and never blinked. Jayden Kimble from Mountain City, Tennessee, stared adversity in the face while battling a brain tumor—but his love for LSU football never wavered. When Make-A-Wish East Tennessee and LSU joined forces, they didn’t just toss him a bone—they rolled out the purple and gold carpet.

Jayden’s dream? To step foot inside Tiger Stadium, the mecca, he called his “most exciting day.” And when game day finally came, excitement barely scratched the surface.

Jayden soaked in every moment of his three-day stay in Baton Rouge like a sponge. From behind-the-scenes tours of LSU’s practice facility to a 50-yard-line seat under the lights of Death Valley, he lived every Tiger fan’s fantasy. The cherry on top? Meeting his favorite player, Kyren Lacy, whose warm welcome got captured on camera and later aired on ESPN via LSU Plus.

Now, LSU Football mourns the heartbreaking loss of one of its most devoted young fans. Jayden, whose spirit burned as bright as the lights in Death Valley, passed away after a courageous fight with cancer. “Jayden Kimble’s wish was to attend an LSU Football game and it was granted in 2024. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends after his battle with brain cancer. 💜” LSU Football shared on their IG handle.