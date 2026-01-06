Kalen DeBoer Takes Advantage of Lane Kiffin’s Misery in Latest Alabama Portal Move

These past days have been eye-opening for Lane Kiffin and anyone who thought his move to LSU would instantly flip the SEC. First, the program most thought would fall apart without him—Ole Miss—went out and proved against Georgia that they are very much alive. And then the program that Kiffin was supposed to “fix” with his magic wand—it is still looking for answers. In fact, they are bleeding right now.

LSU’s problems are piling up fast—Garrett Nussmeier is gone. The backup quarterback hit the portal, and nearly the entire receiver room has vanished. For running backs, including leading rusher Caden Durham, are not in the picture. The Tigers need a starting quarterback and a featured running back, the two most crucial positions in Kiffin’s offense, and neither has come. And you best believe that the rivals are watching.

In fact, news just dropped that Alabama came in the right moment of weakness to twist the knife a little more for LSU. On Thursday, a bomb dropped—LSU offensive line transfer DJ Chester is set to visit Tuscaloosa, according to his agency, Agency One Sports, via CBS Sports. For LSU, this is a wreck because, forget getting others, they are not able to retain players. But for Alabama, this is like killing two birds with one stone.

Alabama is not just stealing a rival player; they are also constructing their roster smartly. You see, DJ Chester has made 14 career starts for LSU, and he was once the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 54 overall player in the nation. He has the SEC experience, the positional versatility, and the upside. Sure, he may not walk in on Day 1 as a starter, but he projects as a “sixth man” lineman, and it’s something every elite program needs.

Especially in a year where Alabama is overhauling its offensive line, this kind of versatility is absolutely invaluable. Parker Brailsford, for example, is heading to the NFL, and Kadyn Proctor most likely is following, so Alabama returns just one starter up front for 2026. So, rather than force-matching pieces, DoBoer is shopping for better fits—and Chester fits.

For LSU, this news might feel like a knife in their back because they only just digested the fact that Kewan Lacy, who most thought would follow Kiffin to LSU, never budged. He committed to returning to Oxford and chose stability over the familiar face of their former coach. Well, who would have known that Ole Miss, the very team deemed nothing without Kiffin, could end up where they are now with their perfect underdog story?

If you think the LSU miseries are all but over, think again—because yet another player just vanished out of their hands.

LSU watches as its quarterback search slips further away

So, the LSU lost a star running back with Lacy, and another pressing need—finding a quarterback—slipped through their fingers, too. One of the most prized quarterbacks who was available—Brendon Sorsby—won’t be wearing purple and gold in 2026. Instead, he chose to head to Texas Tech, a College Football Playoff team that didn’t just pitch him—it closed. For LSU, this is yet another heartbreak.

Because the Tigers have been in the mix from the get-go, Sorsby even visited LSU after stopping at Texas Tech. And there was a huge belief that Kiffin’s aggressive push might pay off, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Charlie Weis even flew back to Baton Rouge, especially to meet with Sorsby, which underscores how much LSU wanted him. Actually, they needed him, but their appeal in the end might not have been enough.

Sorsby reportedly agreed to a $5 million deal with Texas Tech, per Nakos. Not just that, ESPN reported that Sorsby was apparently blown away by Texas Tech’s facility and impressed with the culture the staff had built over in Lubbock. So, the combination of the money and the infrastructure—all played a role. Also, Texas Tech, meanwhile, is riding the opposite wave that LSU had hoped to catch. They are fresh off a 12-2 season, a conference title, and their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. So, that could be a major reason.

This miss stings for LSU, because Sorsby was not just another portal quarterback. He is ranked as the No. 2 overall player and quarterback in the year’s portal by 247Sports. Plus, he is a former three-state recruit who started his career at Indiana and climbed through the ladder, first at Cincinnati. He then exploded in 2025 with 2,800 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, just five interceptions, plus 580 rushing yards.

For now, things are looking dire for LSU, and its search for key pieces is still very much on. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.